WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

On Tuesday defence witness Sifiso “Gwabini” Zungu gave testimony in the Pretoria High Court and denied evidence presented by the state’s witness, Const Sizwe Zungu.

Gwabini, who is the constable’s uncle, rejected the state’s claim that he hosted a gathering at a hostel in Vosloorus on the day of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder where all five accused were present.

