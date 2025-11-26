WATCH | ‘Peekaboo’ the pangolin: stolen, smuggled, then saved from illicit wildlife trade

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A tiny poached pangolin is in a critical condition but receiving specialist treatment at the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital. She was spotted in the boot of a car stopped during a routine roadblock outside Beaufort West.

A tiny, injured pangolin discovered in the boot of a car at a roadblock near Beaufort West was rescued from the illegal wildlife trade through the swift actions of four parties.

“Pangolins are not found in the Western Cape, but an eagle-eyed SAPS officer at a routine roadblock noticed something was wrong and searched the car,” said Wendy Willson, co-director of the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital (JWHV). The JWVH, CapeNature, Impact for Wildlife and Airlink rapidly stepped in to save the endangered young animal’s life.

“Pangolins lose condition quickly, and they reach a point where you can’t bring them back,” said Willson of the dehydrated youngster. Within 24 hours the pangolin, in a critical condition, was in the hospital’s care, and the JVWH team is “cautiously optimistic” that she will recover fully.

“She’s small, under 4kg, and would have still been sharing a burrow with her mom, exploring outdoors during the night. It would have been a huge shock to be ripped away so early from her mom, who gives her protection,” Willson said.

Her first nickname was “pikkewyn” because it sounded, over the phone, like the policeman had discovered a smuggled penguin, she said. However, the pangolin earned the second nickname of “Peekaboo” because she kept looking through the holes in her containers during the trip by land and in the air.

You can take a pangolin to an anthill, but you can’t make her eat — Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital co-director Wendy Willson

Her rescue started when CapeNature rushed the pangolin from the roadblock to an Oudtshoorn vet, who stabilised her under the guidance of the JWVH vet Dr Karin Lourens and its pangolin team. A CapeNature guardian travelled with the pangolin on Airlink, a trip supported by the airline and Impact for Wildlife.

A media release states: “Because law enforcement acted swiftly, because compassionate partners stepped up and because of the relentless dedication of the JWVH team, she now has a real chance at healing. This rescue stands as a powerful reminder: when good people refuse to look away, lives are saved.”

The global wildlife trade summit, CITESCOP20, where governments decide which species should be protected, regulated or banned from international trade — such as the red-listed pangolins — is taking place now.

All eight species of pangolin are listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list of threatened species, listed from vulnerable to critically endangered. They are among the most trafficked animals in the world for their scales and meat.

Willson described the rescued pangolin as feisty.

“She is not open to suggestions; you can take a pangolin to an anthill, but you can’t make her eat.

“While you can put some [hungry] pangolins down at an anthill and they will eat, not her. But when she found the same anthill five minutes later, she did eat. Her strong stubborn streak will work in her favour to recover.”

