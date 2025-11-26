Wits ranked top in Sub-Saharan Africa for innovation, 61st globally

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Wits University has been named the leading institution in Sub-Saharan Africa for innovation performance in the 2025 Global Innovation Index (GII), published by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (Wipo).

The index measures how effectively 139 economies turn knowledge, research and technology into social and economic value. South Africa ranked 61st globally, holding its place as a regional innovation leader, with Wits playing a key role in that achievement.

A new indicator in the index focusing on university–industry and international engagement placed South Africa 24th worldwide and first in Sub-Saharan Africa. The measure draws on Times Higher Education data from each country’s top five universities and looks at industry-linked research income, global co-authorship, patent citations and international mobility.

Wits’ strong research performance, global networks and industry partnerships were central to this result.

“Wits is proud to be recognised as the leading innovation partner in Sub-Saharan Africa,” said Prof Lynn Morris, deputy vice-chancellor for research and innovation.

“This ranking reaffirms our commitment to excellence, impact and collaboration in pursuit of a more inclusive and sustainable future. The GII 2025 highlights the growing importance of universities in shaping national and regional innovation systems, with Wits positioned as a crucial anchor in Africa’s innovation landscape.”

Wipo’s innovation cluster methodology, which identifies areas with high concentrations of patent activity, scientific publications and venture-capital investment, found that the Johannesburg-Pretoria corridor stands out as the region’s top innovation cluster.

Wits’ contribution to scientific excellence, intellectual property generation, technology commercialisation and start-up development has helped strengthen this position.

“By the GII’s cluster methodology — combining PCT patents, high-impact research articles and venture-capital deal activity — the Johannesburg-Pretoria corridor stands out as Sub-Saharan Africa’s leading innovation hub. Wits is proud to anchor this ecosystem with strong industry partnerships and a truly global research network,” said Letlotlo Phohole, director of the Wits Innovation Centre.

Dr Samia Chasi, head of the Internationalisation and Strategic Partnerships Office, said the results highlight the importance of global connections in pushing innovation forward. “This recognition underscores the power of global collaboration and strategic partnerships in advancing Africa’s innovation agenda,” she said.

