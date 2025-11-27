Cat Matlala says missing ‘friend’ Jerry Boshoga dealt drugs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala testifies at parliament's ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility on November 27 2025 in Pretoria.

Alleged underworld figure and VIP security company owner Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala says Pretoria businessman Jerry Boshoga, who has been missing since being kidnapped last year, was involved in dealing narcotics.

Matlala is testifying to a parliamentary ad hoc committee about a raid on his home by members of the police’s political killings task team (PKTT) on December 6 2024. The police questioned him about Boshoga’s kidnapping in November, probing his potential role as a witness or person of interest.

Matlala denied any involvement in Boshoga’s disappearance, stating he was informed of the kidnapping by Boshoga’s brother on the night it occurred.

He recounted the conversation he had with Boshoga’s brother that evening.

According to Matlala, Boshoga instructed his brother to accompany him to fetch a 20l drum filled with products to manufacture narcotics in Centurion. When they arrived at the designated venue, Boshoga abruptly jumped into another vehicle — the last time he was seen.

Matlala told the committee he relayed this information to the police to assist their investigations.

Questioned about his relationship with Boshoga, Matlala said they had a close friendship but not a work partnership.

Evidence leader Norman Arendse asked Matlala if he knew Boshoga was involved in dealing drugs.

Matlala said yes, but quickly added he is not involved in the drug business himself.

The businessman’s appearance before the committee comes amid serious allegations. KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi previously alleged Matlala is part of a so-called “Big Five” cartel involved in criminal activities.

ActionSA MP Dareleen James pressed Matlala on his alleged criminal ties:

James: “Are you saying you’re not part of a drug cartel?”

Matlala: “Yes,” confirming he is not part of a cartel.

James: “Do you provide protection service for Boshoga?”

Matlala: “No.”

James: “Are you aware your friend is a drug kingpin?”

Matlala: “Yes.”

James: “And you’re OK with your circle comprising drug dealers?”

Matlala: “I’m not OK, but I wouldn’t judge him.”

EFF leader Julius Malema asked follow-up questions concerning the exchange of money between the two friends.

Malema: “Have you ever lent Boshoga money, or has there been an exchange of money between the two of you?”

Matlala: “I used to lend him money, and he still owes me around R100,000.”

Matlala said he had lent Boshoga R1m in the past, clarifying that the purpose was to help Boshoga with his cattle farming business.

The hearing continues.

