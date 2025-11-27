Curbing neurochemical Black Friday and festive season triggers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Psychologists have warned consumers to be mindful of neurochemical triggers stimulated by loud music as well as 'special offer' radio and television advertising during Black Friday and the festive season

Psychology experts have warned consumers to stay grounded with their spending during high-stimulus periods like Black Friday and the upcoming festive season.

As Black Friday and the festive shopping rush approaches, phone screens light up with compelling offers, urging people to act fast, grab deals and buy more.

“But beneath the surface of sparkling sales lies a deeper psychological story. Each ‘special deal’ taps into powerful emotional and neurochemical triggers that shape our end of year spending — often without our conscious awareness,” said Kaylynn Philander, a coaching manager at the South African College of Applied Psychology (Sacap).

Philander said in an age of instant gratification and endless choice, the practice of conscious consumerism invites consumers to pause and notice what’s really driving purchasing decisions.

“It’s not about guilt or restraint but about reclaiming agency — aligning what we buy and how we give with who we are and what we truly value.”

So what actually happens in our human brain when we see a deal?

“Humans are inherently wired to recognise opportunity. This means our brains respond positively to news of ‘a special’ long before we make a conscious decision to buy,” said Philander.

She said discounts and deals activate the brain’s dopamine-driven reward pathway, igniting anticipation and giving people a surge of emotional excitement.

“That rush isn’t about the product itself — it’s just our brain’s reward system lighting up because of the possibility of getting something for less. It’s the deal that hooks us, not the item.

“When the advertising messages include urgency cues like countdown timers or ‘only a few left’ copy, the amygdala of our brain kicks in, triggering a subtle sense of threat and fear of missing out [Fomo] that pushes us to quick action.”

According to Philander, in these heightened states of arousal, the rational part of the brain, the prefrontal cortex, takes a back seat.

“This means it is harder to pause, gather our thoughts and resist acting on impulse. Even the most disciplined shoppers can find themselves swept up in the moment, and conscious consumerism becomes much harder in high-stimulus shopping periods such as Black Friday and gift-giving season.”

Michaela Mahes, a leadership development coach, said consumers make most of their buying decisions based on market stimuli.

“You will notice as we approach Black Friday and year-end festivities, the music is louder in stores, and there’s much more advertising online, and on radio and TV.

“We need to understand the intention of our purchases. Do I really need this or am I being sucked into the hype and adrenaline in the moment? What am I feeling ahead of this purchase?

“We tend to spend more when we are emotionally charged; stressed, anxious or joyful as our logical thinking is compromised. So much of our spending has less to do with the items than the emotional need it promises to meet,” said Mahes.

“Most often we purchase an item to make us feel special and significant. One of our basic human needs is ‘belonging’ and advertising often touches on our emotions to make us feel that if we purchase the goods, we will experience a greater sense of belonging.”

During high-stimulus periods such as Black Friday, it’s natural to feel a desire to feel included, recognised or “part of something”.

Sometimes that might mean gifting an experience or quality time or even something handmade. Or perhaps, making a donation to a worthy cause on behalf of the recipient. — Kaylynn Philander, coaching manager at Sacap

The potent mix of comparison culture, marketing hype and adrenaline-filled urgency can easily tip us into buying for identity instead of need.

Understanding this emotional undercurrent reframes conscious consumerism not as financial restraint, but as emotional literacy, and helps us take back our agency when it comes to spending.

Mahes said conscious consumerism starts with unpacking the intentions behind our spending choices. Coaching helps people slow down enough to make that possible.

“Often people require deep personal reflection and self-awareness with coaching support to unpack their core values and goals. Coaching also helps identify spending patterns. Through a process of prioritisation, clients can apply greater mindfulness to manage the distractions which are heightened this time of year,” she said.

Tips for making conscious decisions during the upcoming shopping season:

Plan ahead: making a list of shopping essentials, treats within your means and year-end gifts starts you off in a position of control. Check in with yourself to stay aligned with your budget, priorities, and longer-term goals.

Pause and notice: develop a habit of pausing before purchasing, especially if it’s an item not on your list. Ask yourself: do I truly need/want this? Does it align with my values? Am I buying out of emotion, comparison, or impulse? How does it affect my budget? These awareness cues, used in the moment puts you in charge and can prevent spending you’ll later regret.

Be mindful of marketing triggers: notice the scarcity messages, countdown timers, pop-up adverts, and “only two left” alerts that are designed to trigger urgency and Fomo. Recognise them, resist the pressure to act immediately and use your awareness cues to lead you to a decision that is aligned with your actual needs, your values and priorities.

Avoid high-stimulus spaces: if busy malls or crowded online platforms make you more vulnerable to impulse buying, schedule shopping for quieter times or create boundaries that reduce temptation online.

Align your end-of-year purchases with your longer-term goals: keep sight of what truly matters. Prioritise your upcoming necessities, financial plans, and personal goals. This allows you to enjoy treats and gift-buying without overspending.

Philander said end-of-year and festive gift-giving can easily go awry if you are worrying about keeping up with trends or feeling pressure to spend.

“Meaningful giving begins with reflection. Ask yourself: ‘What do I really want this gift to express?’ In your answer, you will find an anchor for giving in appreciation and authenticity,” said Philander.

“Sometimes that might mean gifting an experience or quality time or even something handmade. Or perhaps, making a donation to a worthy cause on behalf of the recipient. You’re making a shift from transaction to intention, which means giving in a way that reflects your values and deepens relationships.

“By reframing gifting in this way, the emphasis moves from gift-giving as a performance to an act of emotional connection. In conscious gift-giving each choice carries intention, presence,” she said.