Gqeberha mom’s stark warning after son seriously injured in pit bull attack

Simtembile Mgidi

General Reporter

A 22-month-old boy sustained several bite marks and a fractured skull after being attacked by a pit bull this week. File photo. (123RF/ALEKTA)

A Gqeberha mother barely had time to react before she saw her son on the ground, his face caught in the jaws of the family dog.

The 30-year-old woman has now added her voice to the age-old debate around the safety of pit bulls.

The 22-month-old boy, who was lucky to survive the attack, sustained several bite marks and a fractured skull due to the impact when he hit his head on the ground as the dog launched at him.

Recalling the incident, the woman, who asked to not to be named to protect her son’s identity, said she did not think twice — risking her own life at the same time — to try to separate the boy and the male pit bull cross.

