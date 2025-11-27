Hair-raising tales from ‘dark’ clinics as South Africans try to beat bald spots

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South African men and women are visiting illegal clinics who offer cheap hair-loss solutions but many are run by unlicensed practitioners with often dire consequences.

More South Africans are undergoing hair transplants in tiny backrooms with outdated instruments and no doctor in sight.

Dr Kashmal Kalan, medical director at a Sandton hair clinic, said he is seeing more patients, who have had botched procedures in “dark clinics”.

“South Africa has its own growing underground hair transplant industry: the so-called dark clinics. These clinics operate everywhere. In mobile setups, or purely online. Many are run by unlicensed practitioners who are far from registered doctors. Many staff aren’t even legally allowed to work in the country.”

“Regulation is patchy. Enforcement is almost impossible given that they operate for a few weeks and then disappear. And the people who pay the price? Everyday men and women desperate to fix hair loss but who are unable to afford quality and safety,” he said.

Kalan said most people have no idea what they’re walking into when visiting an illegally-run hair transplant clinic.

“We see patients quite often who come to us after unsatisfactory or botched procedures. And yes, some cases are life-threatening. These clinics operate with no oversight, no hygiene protocols and zero accountability.”

“The harm isn’t just cosmetic. Rogue clinics routinely cut corners. Non-medical staff perform invasive procedures. Sterile instruments? Often non-existent. Infection control? Minimal. Follow-up care? None.

“Patients are sometimes rushed into procedures without proper consent, unaware of realistic outcomes or potential complications. What starts as a ‘cheap deal’ can quickly spiral into months of medical interventions, emotional trauma, revision surgeries and financial strain,” he said.

He said these clinics lure patients by playing on “insecurity, urgency and the desire for fast results”.

“Social media and online payments make it easy for unqualified operators to reach people. Most patients don’t ask the hard questions. They only learn the truth when it’s too late. One patient described it as the worst mistake of his life, a promise of transformation that turned into months of pain, scarring and regret.”

He said dark clinics thrive on secrecy, pressure tactics and the promise of cheap shortcuts.

“Regulators such as the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) and the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority [Sahpra] try to police illegal clinics, but dark clinics operate under the radar by changing locations, staff and online presence frequently, creating a perfect storm of vulnerability.

“Do your homework. Don’t chase the cheapest option. Cheap shortcuts in cosmetic procedures are rarely worth it. Your hair can be restored safely, but the damage from a dark clinic? That can scar you for life,” said Kalan.

The International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS), with more than 1,200 members across 80 countries, has been raising the alarm on illegal hair restorations since 2019.

“Many of the illegal clinics have sophisticated websites ranking high with Google paid ads to attract the consumer into a clinic that appears on the surface very professional. The marketing tactics are deceptive as it appears like a team of professional doctors with excellent testimonials. However, the reality is your surgery may be done by someone with no medical training,” said Ricardo Mejia, chair of the ISHRS Committee on Issues Pertaining to the Unlicensed Practice of Medicine.

He said in some countries even taxi drivers were conducting hair transplants.

“In countries where the problem is rampant and tourism is high, doctors are seeing the problems almost daily. We have many competent doctors in the ISHRS operating in the medical tourism industry who have signed a commitment that the doctor does the surgery and have attended educational meetings regularly to ensure that the hair restoration surgery in the end makes you happy and not one you will regret for a lifetime.“

He said the society’s members reported that patients had experienced scarring, unnatural hairlines, poor hair growth, wrong hair direction, depleted donor area in the scalp leaving a bald appearance, infections and inaccurate graft counts from illegal clinics.

“With the increased popularity of medical tourism in recent years, the ISHRS implores potential patients to do their homework before considering a hair transplant in another country as laws and regulations about surgical procedures can be much different than those in their own country. Additionally, there is no recourse when something goes wrong,” said Mejia.