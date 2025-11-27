Judge Portia Phahlane ‘received birthday money and house payments’: charge sheet

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kagiso Phahlane, Vusi Soli Ndala, Portia Phahlane and Bhekumzi Michael Sadlana appeared before the Pretoria serious commercial crimes court on charges of corruption and money laundering.

The charge sheet in the trial of high court judge Portia Phahlane outlines how she ran up debt before allegedly accepting cash bribes and money transfers to obtain a loan for a luxury property.

The judge, her son Kagiso Phahlane, International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) faction leader Bhekumzi Mike Sandlana and his spokesperson Vusi Soli Ndala face a total of 19 counts of corruption, as well as money-laundering charges. The state alleges that the accused, acting in furtherance of a common purpose, acted corruptly.

Phahlane, her son and Ndlala were granted bail on Wednesday by the Pretoria specialised commercial court. Sandlana’s bail application has been postponed to December 3. The trial is set to resume in March.

It is alleged that Phahlane received bribes in exchange for delivering a favourable judgment in a succession dispute involving three men in the wealthy church.

The IPHC was established in 1962 by wealthy Soweto undertaker Frederick Samuel Modise. When his son, Bishop Glayton Modise, died in 2016, the church had 350 branches and more than three million members in Southern Africa. The Modise brothers, Tshepiso and Leonard, feuded over control which created factions and war within the church. Another contender was Sandlana, whose faction believed he should have been running the church.

The dispute resulted in civil litigation in the Pretoria high court. Phahlane presided over the matter and also presided over a criminal trial that was to commence in February 2023.

The interpreter took all of the R30,000 for herself. Sandlana asked the interpreter if the judge would be able to assist him in the succession battle. Sandlana said that he was prepared to pay any amount of money to a judge for him to win the case. He wanted to arrange a meeting with the judge — Charge sheet

According to the charge sheet, the uniform rules of court provide that the judge who managed a case should not be the trial judge on the same matter unless the parties agree in writing.

Phahlane issued several judgments and rulings on the consolidated cases, including dismissing an application for her recusal that had been brought based on a perception of bias after information alleging she had been corrupted by a party to the litigation.

The state alleges that in 2006 Phahlane bought a stand in Hartbeespoort and applied for a loan from a major bank to finance the land and the contractor’s costs for building on the property. In 2022 the loan was in arrears and she owed an amount of R472,106 in July of that year.

The state alleges that during the church leadership litigation, Sandlana had asked an interpreter employed by the department of justice at the Pretoria high court, who was also an IPHC member, to obtain a copy of the case number. Sandlana allegedly gave her cash amounts of R10,000 and R20,000 to give to the judge.

“The interpreter took all of the R30,000 for herself,” the charge sheet states. “Sandlana asked the interpreter if the judge would be able to assist him in the succession battle. Sandlana said that he was prepared to pay any amount of money to a judge for him to win the case. He wanted to arrange a meeting with the judge.”

The interpreter allegedly approached Phahlane and informed her of the meeting with Sandlana, which she accepted. The first meeting was attended by Phahlane, the interpreter, Ndala, Sandlana and another person whose arrest is said to be imminent. Phahlane was introduced to Sandlana as the judge who would assist with the succession battle. Ndala gave a briefing on the status of the litigation, while Sandlana requested Phahlane to assist in the matter so that the court’s verdict would be in his favour. Phahlane allegedly accepted the offer.

“Before the second meeting with Phahlane, Ndala handed the interpreter another R15,000 in cash and a box with an unknown amount of cash for Phahlane. The box with cash was handed to Phahlane,” says the charge sheet.

At the second meeting, Phahlane was accompanied by her son, Kagiso, the state said. Ndala, Phahlane and Sandlana were all allegedly present with the interpreter and Ndala and Sandlana gave a more detaliled explanation regarding the status of the litigation. Sandlana allegedly informed them that the matters should be re-enrolled and that Phahlane should preside over the trial/s and that she would be paid to rule in his favour. At this meeting the interpreter was reportedly given R20,000 cash, while Phahlane was given an unknown amount of cash.

Phahlane was also given an unknown amount of cash by Sandlana shortly after her birthday on February 4 2022, and the interpreter was given R2,000 when she collected the cash for her.

During her bail application on Wednesday, Phahlane told the court she intended to plead not guilty and that the charges stemmed from a personal vendetta due to her adjudication of the church saga

According to the charge sheet, on February 13 2022, during another meeting, the interpreter and Phahlane declined Sandlana’s offer of protection. However, Sandlana proposed to provide Phahlane with a house, which she accepted, the charge sheet states. She was again allegedly given an undisclosed amount of cash while the interpreter was handed R15,000 cash.

On March 15 2022 Phahlane’s son allegedly made an offer of R6.5m to purchase a property in Hartbeespoort. Phahlane maintained consistent communication with the property agent, including sending a message on March 17 2022: “By the way, my son is not buying the property; I am. I just didn’t want to register it in my name. I hope it’s not a problem. Just to ease fears or concerns about my son, I am a judge (occupation) and I will continue to have my full salary even after retirement.”

The purchase of the property was not concluded.

In the midst of this, on March 16 2022 Ndala, Phahlane and Sandlana allegedly held another meeting where Phahlane was given an undisclosed amount of money while the interpreter was given R5,000 cash.

On June 13 2022 Phahlane made a second offer of R6.5m for the same property her son had sought to purchase, and on June 17 2022 she said she would make a deposit into the trust account of the conveyancer handling the property transfer. An amount of R2m was deposited on June 21 2022 into the trust account of the conveyancer, with the funds originating from an account of a company linked to another accused. The company is allegedly associated with the IPHC, as it reportedly covers legal fees and security services on behalf of the church.

Phahlane used Ooba Home Loans to compare loan terms but her application was initially rejected due to an outstanding debt. However, on July 5 2022 the conveyancer paid R472,106 on Phahlane’s instruction to settle the debt using funds from the R2m deposit. On July 11 2022 an amount of R200,000 was deposited in Heidelberg into the conveyancer’s account using the same reference as the earlier R2m deposit. On August 19 2022, R400,000 was deposited into Kagiso’s account, who then paid R392,619 to the conveyancer for Phahlane’s property purchase. Phahlane’s home loan of R5,006,037 was subsequently approved.

One of her bail conditions include that she is barred from entering two high court buildings.

