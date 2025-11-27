POLL | In the past, did you save on Black Friday or overspend?

Black Friday is almost here but many shoppers remain sceptical. In past years many people have shared mixed feelings about the annual shopping frenzy. Some claim to snag real savings while others admit they often spend more than planned or don’t trust the deals advertised.
With the biggest discounts of the year just around the corner, will you shop smart or fall for the hype?
