Pretrial hearing for Durban metro cop charged with wife’s murder set for January

eThekwini metro police officer Qiniso Sishi, who is charged with fatally stabbing his wife Thandokuhle Mkhize, appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday.

Durban metro cop Qiniso Sishi who is charged with the murder of his wife Thandokuhle Mkhize, 48, will spend his Christmas behind bars. This comes after a pretrial hearing failed to get under way at the Durban high court on Thursday.

Last month the metro cop was served with a high court indictment. According to the indictment, previously read into the court record, Mkhize was in a domestic relationship with Sishi.

She was stabbed multiple times in the early hours of July 29 at their home in Woodlands, south of Durban.

The pair’s relationship was acrimonious, marked by repeated incidents of violence. On the evening of July 28, according to the indictment, Mkhize and her daughter returned home after attending the daughter’s matric dance. They were awaiting the return of Sishi, who was out socialising with friends at a local tavern.

Shortly before midnight Sishi, returned and an argument ensued between the couple. During the altercation Sishi allegedly stabbed Mkhize in her chest and abdomen with a knife.

Members of the household and community were alerted and attempted to intervene. However, their efforts were thwarted by Sishi, who allegedly threatened them with a weapon and refused to allow them access to assist Mkhize. She later succumbed to injuries at the scene.

A postmortem revealed fatal stab wounds to the stomach and heart.

After the assault, Sishi allegedly inflicted self wounds by slitting his wrists and stabbing himself in the chest. He was eventually subdued and restrained by police and taken to King Edward VII Hospital in Durban.

Prosecutor Rakesh Singh told deputy judge president Zaba Philip Nkosi while it was Sishi’s first appearance in the high court, he and Sishi’s attorney Musawenkosi Mkhize had agreed not to proceed with the matter. He asked for the matter to be adjourned to January 22. Nkosi granted the request.

Emotions ran high during the brief sitting as Mkhize’s family and friends broke down and were inconsolable.

