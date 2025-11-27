Two men bust with crayfish haul fined R5,000 each

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two men were caught with 22 East Coast rock lobsters (crayfish), several of which were undersized. They were fined R5,000 each.

Two men attempting to illegally sell crayfish in Roseneath on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast were detained and fined R5,000 each.

Coastal Marine Task Force (CMTF) chairman Jay Naidoo said on Thursday he was alerted by AT Security about two men attempting to sell crayfish near a local garage last Friday.

“AT Security officers immediately detained the suspects while awaiting the arrival of CMTF members. Upon CMTF’s arrival, it was confirmed that the suspects were in possession of 22 East Coast rock lobsters [crayfish], several of which were undersized.

“One individual held an angling permit and a seasonal crayfish permit; however, the second suspect had no fishing permits at all,” said Naidoo.

The pair was taken to Umkomaas police station, where they were processed by CMTF and department of forestry, fisheries and the environment compliance officials.

Naidoo confirmed both were issued R5,000 fines.

He said crayfish season was closed from November 1 to the end of February each year.

“During this closed season, no person is permitted to catch or be in possession of East Coast rock lobster. Additionally, the Marine Living Resources Act (MLRA) prohibits the sale of recreationally caught East Coast rock lobster. A person may not sell or offer for sale any fish caught under a recreational permit. All East Coast rock lobster caught under recreational permit is strictly for own use and not for commercial purposes.”

He urged the public to respect seasonal closures.

“Species such as the crayfish require this time to spawn and rebuild their populations, ensuring long-term sustainability,” said Naidoo.

