WATCH | Father of Umhlanga businessman shot dead relieved after security boss denied bail for a third time

Pradeep Singh, father of Shailen Singh who was died after being shot multiple times in Umhlanga in December is relieved Prosecure boss Ferrel Govender - one of the men accused of his murder - was denied bail

Prosecure security boss Ferrel Govender was dealt another legal blow on Thursday when magistrate Kevin Bruorton denied him bail.

Govender is charged alongside his brother Darren for the murder of Umhlanga businessman Shailen Singh who was gunned down in Meridian Drive in Umhlanga on December 29.

Darren is out on R200,000 bail while Govender’s bail application was denied both in the high court and the supreme court of appeal.

They have pleaded not guilty to premeditated murder. The pair have already been indicted in the Durban high court, with their trial likely to start next year.

Moments after the bail verdict was delivered, a woman who sat amongst the supporters of the slain victim was heard shouting “thanks God”.

This was in stark contract to Govender, who was clearly upset over the ruling.

While the judgment was being read out, Govender, whose gaze was fixed on the floor, would often shake his head. His bottle of water remained untouched on the railing of his dock.

WATCH: Pradeep Singh, who is the father of businessman Shailen, speaking outside Durban court where his son's alleged killer and security boss Ferrel Govender was denied bail on new facts. pic.twitter.com/PlsCL6PhkK — Nyanga Mkhize (@mkhize_nyanga) November 27, 2025

Singh’s father Pradeep told TimesLIVE he was relieved over the ruling.

“We are grateful to the investigation team for the dedication and the integrity in which they had conducted the investigations into my son’s death. It was rumoured that the accused is getting preferential treatment at prison,” said Pradeep Singh.

The court heard previously how a cellphone was found under a mattress in Govender’s Westville prison cell.

Pradeep said while it was only a bail verdict, the ruling brought renewed optimism for the fight for justice.

“My son was married for over a year. My grandson’s first words were dada. Its a tragedy that no words can explain. I only had two children,” said Singh.

He said his son’s death had taken a heavy toll on the family.

Govender had previously told court spending 11 months in solitary confinement has made him anxious and depressed.

He said he also battled bouts of insomia from March.

Bruorton said Govender’s financial loss had been discussed in his first judgment and as such it was not a new fact.

“However, the applicant argues that the financial [situation] has deteriorated. I do not have real evidence in this case. The state suggests the business is still flourishing ,” said Bruorton.

He said that, if anything, Govender’s fears of his company risking suspension by the private security industry regulatory authority seem to have been allayed.

”This is according to the state affidavit. Also, the second issue with Sars - the state suggts again that its not a new issue,” said Bruorton.

He said although Govender referenced his health woes, he did not speak and instead used medical reports which he deemed to be “self explanatory”.

He said the medical reports of his private doctors had generally suggested he required treatment at a hospital.

He said the court’s witnesses Dr Rookayah Hussein and Dr Kenneth Mbhele had testified that Govender was referred to Capital hospital for cardiac assessment on October 23 and was discharged on October 25.

“I do not know why this information was not disclosed to me by the defence during these proceedings. Had I not called these witnesses to testify I would have remained in the dark. This resolves one of the issues which has been a significant feature of the applicant’s medical reports - namely that the applicant should be sent to a private hospital for cardiac assessment,” said Bruorton.

He said “regrettably” the report on the tests was not in Govender’s medical files and he remains in the dark about the outcomes.

The matter was adjourned to January 22 when Ferrel will join his brother at the Durban high court for the continuation of the pre-trial conference.

