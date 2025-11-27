South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The late soccer star Senzo Meyiwa's death was announced by one of the accused before it even made official news, a witness has told the court. File photo.
The late soccer star Senzo Meyiwa's death was announced by one of the accused before it even made official news, a witness has told the court. File photo. (Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

The trial of five men accused of the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa is continuing in the Pretoria high court on Thursday with the cross-examination of defence witness Sifiso “Gwabini” Zungu.

Gwabini continues to deny the claims made by his uncle, key state witness Const Sizwe Zungu, who previously testified that the five accused were present at a gathering at Gwabini’s Vosloorus hostel room on the night Meyiwa was killed in 2014.

