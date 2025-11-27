WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The trial of five men accused of the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa is continuing in the Pretoria high court on Thursday with the cross-examination of defence witness Sifiso “Gwabini” Zungu.
Gwabini continues to deny the claims made by his uncle, key state witness Const Sizwe Zungu, who previously testified that the five accused were present at a gathering at Gwabini’s Vosloorus hostel room on the night Meyiwa was killed in 2014.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.