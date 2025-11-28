Baseless: Ethics unit clears KZN DPP Elaine Harrison on capture allegations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has received a report from the office for ethics and accountability (OEA) clearing KwaZulu-Natal director of public prosecutions (DPP) Elaine Harrison of any wrongdoing related to allegations that she had been “captured” by a businessman.

The OEA is an internal integrity unit within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

On April 3 the OEA received an anonymous complaint alleging improper interactions between Harrison and a private businessman. The complainant alleged that the individual had visited the DPP’s office without following security protocols and claimed Harrison had met him while she was on sick leave. These allegations were later repeated in media reports published in March and April.

“In line with Regulation 17, the OEA submitted the matter to the minister for referral to the president,” the ministry said on Friday.

According to OEA regulations, when a complaint is lodged against a national director of public prosecutions, deputy national director of public prosecutions or a DPP, the matter must be referred through the minister to the president for consideration.

Cellphone records and supporting documentation ... verified that advocate Harrison was in Empangeni on the day she was alleged to have met him. The businessman denied knowing or ever meeting advocate Harrison and the DPP’s staff also confirmed that no interaction took place — Justice ministry

“In her submission, the minister informed the president of the complaint and the OEA’s findings, which clear advocate Harrison and confirm the absence of any evidence indicating misconduct, incapacity or unfitness for office,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the investigation found no factual basis for the allegations, concluding that the businessman in question never visited the DPP’s offices, as confirmed by access records and security personnel.

“Cellphone records and supporting documentation further verified that advocate Harrison was in Empangeni on the day she was alleged to have met him. The businessman denied knowing or ever meeting advocate Harrison and the DPP’s staff also confirmed that no interaction took place.”

The OEA concluded that the allegations were therefore baseless and unsupported by any factual evidence.

TimesLIVE