South Africa

Major road closures announced ahead of Soweto Marathon

Mmatumelo Lebjane

Soweto marathon to halt traffic as thousands take to the streets (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Johannesburg motorists are urged to plan ahead as several major routes in and around Soweto will be closed on Saturday for the annual African Bank Soweto Marathon.

The City of Johannesburg confirmed that rolling road closures will begin early in the morning to ensure the safety of runners participating in the 10km, 21km and 42.2km events.

According to JMPD Xolani Fihla, roads in the following areas will be affected between 4am and 3pm.

  • Nasrec;
  • Riverlea;
  • Orlando;
  • Diepkloof;
  • Pimville;
  • Rockville;
  • Jabulani;
  • Central Western Jabavu;
  • Mofolo;
  • Dube;
  • Kliptown;
  • Pennyville; and
  • Aeroton.

Major roads affected include:

  • Soweto Highway;
  • Randshow Road;
  • Nasrec Road;
  • Chris Hani Road;
  • Modjaji Street;
  • Klipspruit Valley Road;
  • Union Road;
  • Koma Road;
  • Elias Motsoaledi Road;
  • Mphuti Street;
  • Machaba Drive;
  • Mzilikazi Street;
  • Mncube Drive;
  • Mtipa Street;
  • Kumalo Main Road;
  • Vilakazi Street;
  • Armitage Street;
  • Martha Louw Street;
  • Mooki Street;
  • Main Road;
  • New Canada Road; and
  • Main Reef Road.

The Soweto Marathon, known as “The People’s Race”, is expected to draw thousands of runners from across the country and abroad.

Fihla confirmed JMPD officers will be deployed across the course to monitor and control traffic at all road closures, affected roads and routes.

Residents and the public are urged to exercise caution and patience for runners during the duration of the race.

