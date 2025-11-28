Matric exams end smoothly in KZN as MEC reports incident-free finish

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education says the 2025 matric exams have ended smoothly, with no major incidents reported across the province’s examination centres.

After weeks of writing, grade 12 pupils sat for their final papers on Thursday.

The department said all public and independent centres opened on time, followed procedures and operated without disruption.

Invigilators were present and prepared, question papers arrived securely and pupils were seated by the official starting times.

The province registered 195,592 candidates for the national senior certificate (NSC) exams, including 180,454 full-time pupils and 15,047 part-time pupils. The absentee rate averaged 2%, mostly among part-time candidates.

While the exams went smoothly, the department confirmed a handful of concerning incidents. These included a pupil involved in a car crash in Umlazi who was unable to continue, and another pupil could not complete her exams after allegedly being assaulted with boiling water by a fellow candidate.

At Mpolweni Secondary School, arsonists set fire to matric classrooms, though contingency plans prevented disruptions. The department also recorded minor community protests near some schools, but exams continued as planned.

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Siphosihle Hlomuka praised and congratulated the class of 2025 for their discipline and commitment.

“The class of 2025 have done extremely well in complying with the NSC exams and we urge them to stay focused as they await results,” he said

Marking of scripts will start next week at 32 approved centres across the province. All 7,889 markers have been vetted and trained.

Umalusi will handle moderation, with results expected in January 2026.

