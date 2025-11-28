Men, women and children march through rain in Soweto in anti-GBVF protest

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Men, women and children marched in heavy rain in Rockville, Soweto, on Thursday when they took part in the Men Unite Against GBVF march, held as part of the national 16 Days of Activism campaign.

The march, which began at Elka Stadium in Rockville, was expected to be led by King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, but they were absent.

0 of 18 A group of women accompanied men who participated in a GBVF March which took place in Soweto today, braved the heavy rain which showered as they took to the streets to emphasized the end of the killings of women that has erupted in the country. Johannesburg Major Dada Morero walked together with the crowd in Rockville in support of the movement to end GVB. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) A group of women accompanied men who participated in a GBVF March which took place in Soweto today, braved the heavy rain which showered as they took to the streets to emphasized the end of the killings of women that has erupted in the country. Johannesburg Major Dada Morero walked together with the crowd in Rockville in support of the movement to end GVB. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) A group of women accompanied men who participated in a GBVF March which took place in Soweto today, braved the heavy rain which showered as they took to the streets to emphasized the end of the killings of women that has erupted in the country. Johannesburg Major Dada Morero walked together with the crowd in Rockville in support of the movement to end GVB. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) A group of women accompanied men who participated in a GBVF March which took place in Soweto today, braved the heavy rain which showered as they took to the streets to emphasized the end of the killings of women that has erupted in the country. Johannesburg Major Dada Morero walked together with the crowd in Rockville in support of the movement to end GVB. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) A group of women accompanied men who participated in a GBVF March which took place in Soweto today, braved the heavy rain which showered as they took to the streets to emphasized the end of the killings of women that has erupted in the country. Johannesburg Major Dada Morero walked together with the crowd in Rockville in support of the movement to end GVB. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) A group of women accompanied men who participated in a GBVF March which took place in Soweto today, braved the heavy rain which showered as they took to the streets to emphasized the end of the killings of women that has erupted in the country. Johannesburg Major Dada Morero walked together with the crowd in Rockville in support of the movement to end GVB. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) A group of women accompanied men who participated in a GBVF March which took place in Soweto today, braved the heavy rain which showered as they took to the streets to emphasized the end of the killings of women that has erupted in the country. Johannesburg Major Dada Morero walked together with the crowd in Rockville in support of the movement to end GVB. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) A group of women accompanied men who participated in a GBVF March which took place in Soweto today, braved the heavy rain which showered as they took to the streets to emphasized the end of the killings of women that has erupted in the country. Johannesburg Major Dada Morero walked together with the crowd in Rockville in support of the movement to end GVB. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) A group of women accompanied men who participated in a GBVF March which took place in Soweto today, braved the heavy rain which showered as they took to the streets to emphasized the end of the killings of women that has erupted in the country. Johannesburg Major Dada Morero walked together with the crowd in Rockville in support of the movement to end GVB. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) A group of women accompanied men who participated in a GBVF March which took place in Soweto today, braved the heavy rain which showered as they took to the streets to emphasized the end of the killings of women that has erupted in the country. Johannesburg Major Dada Morero walked together with the crowd in Rockville in support of the movement to end GVB. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) A group of women accompanied men who participated in a GBVF March which took place in Soweto today, braved the heavy rain which showered as they took to the streets to emphasized the end of the killings of women that has erupted in the country. Johannesburg Major Dada Morero walked together with the crowd in Rockville in support of the movement to end GVB. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) A group of women accompanied men who participated in a GBVF March which took place in Soweto today, braved the heavy rain which showered as they took to the streets to emphasized the end of the killings of women that has erupted in the country. Johannesburg Major Dada Morero walked together with the crowd in Rockville in support of the movement to end GVB. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) A group of women accompanied men who participated in a GBVF March which took place in Soweto today, braved the heavy rain which showered as they took to the streets to emphasized the end of the killings of women that has erupted in the country. Johannesburg Major Dada Morero walked together with the crowd in Rockville in support of the movement to end GVB. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) A group of women accompanied men who participated in a GBVF March which took place in Soweto today, braved the heavy rain which showered as they took to the streets to emphasized the end of the killings of women that has erupted in the country. Johannesburg Major Dada Morero walked together with the crowd in Rockville in support of the movement to end GVB. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) A group of women accompanied men who participated in a GBVF March which took place in Soweto today, braved the heavy rain which showered as they took to the streets to emphasized the end of the killings of women that has erupted in the country. Johannesburg Major Dada Morero walked together with the crowd in Rockville in support of the movement to end GVB. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) A group of women accompanied men who participated in a GBVF March which took place in Soweto today, braved the heavy rain which showered as they took to the streets to emphasized the end of the killings of women that has erupted in the country. Johannesburg Major Dada Morero walked together with the crowd in Rockville in support of the movement to end GVB. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) A group of women accompanied men who participated in a GBVF March which took place in Soweto today, braved the heavy rain which showered as they took to the streets to emphasized the end of the killings of women that has erupted in the country. Johannesburg Major Dada Morero walked together with the crowd in Rockville in support of the movement to end GVB. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) A group of women accompanied men who participated in a GBVF March which took place in Soweto today, braved the heavy rain which showered as they took to the streets to emphasized the end of the killings of women that has erupted in the country. Johannesburg Major Dada Morero walked together with the crowd in Rockville in support of the movement to end GVB. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena )

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero walked the full route in the rain alongside residents, community leaders, youth formations and traditional structures.

Moroka ward councillor Nompumelelo Mazibuko said the event was vital for the community and the country as gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) are a national issue.

“GBV is a national issue. I would be lying if I said I have the stats for how many GBV cases we have at Moroka police station, but stats show there are enough for it to be declared a national pandemic.” Mazibuko said.

Mazibuko said she hopes the event will spark a shift in how men and young people respond to violence.

“I’m hoping this event will ignite the men to say enough is enough. It should ignite a young man and young woman to stand up and say clearly this is not right,” she said.

“Let’s start teaching our children about the signs of GBV. If a person abuses or shames you, it doesn’t mean they love you.”

While the programme originally billed the Zulu king and Gauteng premier as march leaders, community members took charge instead. Chiefs, ANC representatives, men’s formations, youth groups, faith leaders and local organisations marched together under the message “Men Unite Against GBVF”.

Sibusiso Nkala, a married father of two, said it was important for men to also speak about the side of masculinity that rejects violence.

“I came here because I want people to know it’s not all men. Yes, the problem is big. Yes, men are the main offenders but there are men who love their wives, who raise kids with respect.” Nkala said.

He men who witness another man abusing a woman should not keep quiet.

“If you see another man abusing a woman and you keep quiet, don’t come and say ‘not all men’. You’re part of the problem,” he said.

Teenager Thabiso “TJ” Jantjies said young men need to confront the culture that normalises controlling and harming women.

“We laugh at the wrong things in the hood, jokes about beating women, controlling women. That must end. GBV is on our timelines every day but today it felt real. Seeing survivors here. you can’t pretend it’s far from you.” Jantjies said.

Some participants said the march gave them hope men are beginning to show up with intention rather than optics.

Community leader Sipho Mthembu said he joined because he is tired of the cycle of violence.

“I’m tired of funerals. I’m tired of vigils. I’m tired of burying girls. GBV is a men’s issue. We are the problem. We must be the solution.” Mthembu said.

Founder and president of the GoodMen Foundation Smanganye Xaba used the event to emphasise the fight against GBV cannot be confined to an annual campaign.

“In South Africa, we don’t have only the 16 days, we have 365 GBV campaigns. Gender-based violence happens every day. We can’t wait for November 25 to start seeing action,” Xaba said.

He pointed to the number of male offenders in prisons.

“In KwaZulu-Natal jails in 2022 there were more than 20,000 prisoners and less than 500 were women. That paints a picture that the problem is within us men,” he said.

Xaba said many men are struggling with emotions and often avoid confrontation.

“Most men who die by suicide do so because they don’t open up. You hear so-and-so shot his wife and kids and then himself. He was bottling things inside.”

Former ambassador and public figure Ndaba Mandela addressed the marchers, urging men to reclaim their roles as protectors and report GBV when they see it.

“We have to break the silence. Many of us, we’ve seen and some have been victims but they are not saying anything. The only way we can defeat this thing is to talk about it. When you see it you must tell someone,” Mandela said.

Radio personality and cultural figure Ngizwe Mchunu called for a shift in how manhood is defined.

TimesLIVE