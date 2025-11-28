Oceans Mall’s lack of public transport facility causing waves for Umhlanga residents

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

eThekwini metro police and members of the tactical unit talk to taxi bosses outside Oceans Mall in Umhlanga after a blockade brought the village to a standstill in September 2023.

Umhlanga residents are taking the eThekwini municipality to court to force it to sort out, once and for all, the traffic congestion caused by the lack of a public transport facility since the development of the Oceans Umhlanga complex.

While the initial town planning approvals given to Oceans, which was built partly on a historic bus and taxi rank in the centre of what was once a small seaside village, were dependent on a new facility being built at the owners cost within its own precinct, this has not happened.

In September 2023, frustrated taxi drivers blockaded the entrance and exit to the village in protest against the lack of facilities for them and their passengers.

In an application filed in the Durban high court, the body corporate of Beacon Rock — which has 113 upmarket resident units, 16 retail units and 16 commercial units — is asking for an order directing the municipality to relocate what was intended to be a temporary public transport facility from its current location on Ridge Road, to a permanent location within three months of the granting of the order.

In his affidavit, Beacon Rock body corporate chairperson Dhesigan Mari said according to the sale agreement with Oceans and subsequent Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act (Spluma) approvals, the public transport facility was to be built underground within the development.

“The construction of the retail portion of the development has long since been completed, with Oceans Mall opening its doors to the public on November 15 2022,” he said.

The facility was never built. Instead, in August 2022, a “temporary” transport facility was established near Beacon Rock.

This has now become “permanent” and was never formally approved by the city, Mari alleged.

The current situation is untenable and, as things stand, there is no clear end in sight — Dhesigan Mari, Beacon Rock body corporate chairman

“To make matters worse for the municipality, it is common cause that the Spluma approval granted to the developer has since lapsed. It follows therefore that the taxi operators, commuters and members of the public are using a temporary transport facility for which, in fact, there is no valid or lawful approval.”

Mari said the temporary facility was not big enough and the taxi operators were making use of neighbouring areas to pick up and drop off passengers.

“The current situation is untenable and, as things stand, there is no clear end in sight,” he said.

He said it was clear from documents received from the city, that as at July 2024 there was still no approved traffic management in place, nor any proposed final one.

The city conceded that a new Spluma application would have to be made, but this could only be done once a suitable alternative public transport facility, with broad support from relevant stakeholders, had been established.

Because this was a statutory requirement, there would have to be public participation in any proposed amendments.

In the meantime, owners in Beacon Rock are suffering. They complain that they are unable to sell their units because of the taxi rank “on the doorstep”.

A tenant, SMG, had moved to another building, citing the same reason. A property expert confirmed that the value of Beacon Rock has diminished because of the congestion.

“For reasons unclear, the Spluma application was allowed to lapse and the municipality has conceded that no new or further application has been granted or at least properly submitted to the municipality. More importantly, neither one has been insisted upon by the municipality, as it would at the very least be expected to do,” Mari said.

“The situation has become intolerable. As stakeholders, we are entitled to demand the enforcement of applicable planning legislation,” Mari said.

The city is opposing the application.

In his affidavit, senior legal adviser Mzwandile Khahula said the facility caters for thousands of commuters every day “and the applicant is, or must be aware that there is presently no public space available within the node or the immediate facility to relocate it, and that the municipality has already explored all available sites but has been unable to obtain stakeholder agreement as to any suitable site”.

The consequence of the court order sought, he said, would be that a yet unidentified site, not budgeted for, would be forced upon the municipality and stakeholders.

“The likely effect would be significant stakeholder backlash,” he said.

A permanent public transport facility “must be built”, he said, when Oceans applied for an amendment to the Spluma conditions.

“The relief sought ignores that the ultimate location of this may, in due course and following a public participation process, be at the very location of the present temporary facility, albeit that a suitable alternative holding facility for taxis and buses would need to be identified and certain upgrades effected.”

Khahula said it was Oceans, and not the city, which had the obligation to provide the permanent facility.

But, should the order be granted, it would mean the city would have to demolish a retaining wall on the Oceans property and build a below-grade facility.

“This is a natural consequence as there is only one currently approved facility in existence.

“Such relief is plainly incompetent. The wall is already in place. It would also impact Oceans, which is not even cited as a party in these proceedings, and cause significant disruption and result in enormous expense.”

Khahula said the underground option — as approved in Ocean’s SPLUMA application — was “extremely costly” and in early 2021, Oceans had approached the municipality to request that it co-fund it.

“After considering the request, it undertook to pay 70% of the costs associated with the facility and road upgrades. It did so because it recognised the significant expected socio-economic benefits of the investment as well as the critical need for ensuring the capacity of the roads and transport network.”

The contract value then was R186.3m and the city would contribute R128.5m.

However, this became “unaffordable” — and it also became clear that the underground facility would not cater for the public transport needs of the node.

Since then the city and Oceans had been negotiating with stakeholders who had “competing needs”.

Essentially, Khahula said, the city was doing everything possible to resolve the situation.

“It takes the view that Oceans remains obligated to finalise a permanent facility. To ensure it fulfils its outstanding obligations, it is engaging Oceans with the requirement to submit a guarantee which covers these obligations.”

In reply, Mari said the city was attempting to trivialise the application when the far greater issue was its “unacceptable and unlawful conduct to enforce compliance conditions it imposed upon the developer”.

It had come up with a “litany of excuses” for this.

He said “for reasons which beggar belief”, the municipality had agreed to fund 70% of the underground facility.

“This means that the municipality imposed strict conditions upon the developer and thereafter agreed to fund more than two thirds of the costs of complying with such conditions.”

It then went ahead and spent R70m on the temporary facility.

Mari said the developer should not have been permitted to continue with the multi-stage development if it did not have the requisite funding to comply with the conditions imposed on it “when building a development from which it would profit hugely”.