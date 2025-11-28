South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission of inquiry

Former acting deputy Chief Justice of Constitutional Court Mbuyiseli Madlanga during the Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.
Retired judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga at the commission of inquiry being held at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. (Freddy Mavunda)

The Madlanga commission of inquiry continues in Pretoria on Friday.

On November 26 the inquiry experienced procedural delays, leading to the postponement of key witness testimonies, and the day’s session was adjourned until Friday.

Key events on November 26:

  • Testimonies postponed: The primary witnesses scheduled for that day and the next were granted postponements.
  • Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona, head of the KwaZulu-Natal Hawks, was scheduled to testify but an agreement was reached for him to appear on January 27 2026 to allow time to prepare his statement and address objections to documents.
  • Julius Mkhwanazi, suspended Ekurhuleni metro police deputy chief, was meant to testify the next day (November 27) but his appearance was also movedgive him more time to prepare.

Due to the lack of available witnesses to fill the slots, the commission adjourned on Wednesday and planned to resume on Friday when Lt-Gen Hilda Senthumule is expected to take the stand.

The commission’s proceedings on Tuesday focused on the police takedown operation at the home of alleged drug cartel member Katiso “KT” Molefe, with Hawks member W/O Paul Radebe testifying about a person known as “Malcolm X” being at the scene.

