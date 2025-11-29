City pays final respects to ‘true patriot and giant of public safety’ David Tembe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pallbearers at the funeral of former JMPD chief David Tembe

Politicians, colleagues and former associates of David Tembe gathered on Saturday morning to pay tribute to the former Johannesburg metro police chief at the Johannesburg Central College, Alexandra campus.

Tembe was found unresponsive at his Bramley home on Sunday and declared dead.

The cause of his death is yet to be determined.

For more than 40 years, Tembe served the city in various roles beginning his career in 1981 as a paramedic with the Johannesburg emergency medical services before rising through the ranks to lead the JMPD in 2018.

Most recently he was the strategic adviser to public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku.

Tshwaku posted on X that Tembe was not afraid of difficult work and faced challenges head-on.

“He showed us that public safety is not just a duty, it’s a calling. He built strong teams, motivated our officers and inspired us to believe that excellence is possible, even in the toughest environment,” he said.

This morning, we laid to rest Chief MMC. I am privileged that I got to experience his passion for law and order when he served as MMC of Community Safety in Johannesburg. Thank you, Ntate @HermanMashaba and @MTshwaku, for giving Chief the opportunity to live his calling right to… pic.twitter.com/JzAzGKV6WJ — Dr Nasiphi Moya (@nasiphim) November 29, 2025

ActionSA caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni also paid tribute to Tembe on X, calling him “a true patriot and giant of public safety”.

“I had the honour of working with the chief during the Herman Mashaba administration when he led the JMPD, and again after 2021 when we served together as ActionSA MMCs in the Dr Mpho Phalatse administration. His leadership, discipline and deep love for Johannesburg shaped all of us who walked alongside him,” Ngobeni said.

Ngobeni said Tembe’s life story, from EMS first responder during the violence of the 90s to national traffic police chief, JMPD chief and ActionSA leader, reflected “a man who dedicated his entire life to saving lives, restoring law and order, and serving his country with dignity”.

“A mentor, a commander, a patriot and a colleague we proudly called ‘chief, my chief.’ May his legacy live on,” he said.

