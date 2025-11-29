Community mourns as Inxiweni primary school principal Ruth Tabu is laid to rest

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The community of Daveyton in Ekurhuleni gathered on Saturday to bid farewell to Ruth Nozibele Tabu, the principal of Inxiweni Primary School who was shot dead along with an administrative clerk at the school last week.

Tabu, 56, and Nobantu Njomboni were found inside the administrative block where they were dealing with an issue over financial irregularities.

Emergency services were called but both women were declared dead.

Police said 26-year-old school employee Mokgadi Hope Shongwe and Tuki Benjamin Maditsi, 35, a pastor at an Apostolic church, and a DJ were arrested in connection with the murders.

They made their first court appearance at the Tembisa magistrate’s court on Monday.

At Tabu’s funeral on Saturday, family members were still trying to comprehend their loss.

“We are saddened about the situation. Yes, the school has lost a principal but as a family it’s worse for us. We don’t know what happened. We don’t know what was going on in the mind of the person who did this,” a family member said.

The family said the senseless violence has left them filled with sadness and disappointment.

“Nonetheless, we have to come to real terms and say we’ve lost our sister, and today we are taking her to her resting place,” said the family member.

Njomboni’s funeral will be held on December 6 in the Eastern Cape.

The Gauteng education department has condemned the attack and renewed calls for security measures in schools to be strengthened.

