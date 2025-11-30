Hawks nab a fifth suspect in alleged recruitment of South Africans for Russia war

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Hawks have arrested another suspect in the widening investigation into how South Africans were allegedly recruited and facilitated to join the Russia–Ukraine war, bringing the total number of arrests to five.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale confirmed the latest arrest on Saturday, saying it formed part of the crimes against the state (CATS) unit’s ongoing probe into contraventions of the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act.

“Another suspect has been arrested by the Hawks’ crimes against the state in relation to the ongoing investigation into how several South Africans were facilitated into involvement in the Russia/Ukraine war,” said Mogale.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Monday, alongside four men arrested on Friday.

According to Mogale, the investigation was triggered by a tip-off from OR Tambo International Airport police who intercepted four men preparing to board a flight to Russia via the United Arab Emirates.

Officers found their behaviour suspicious and referred them to the Hawks.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that a South African female had been facilitating the travel and recruitment of these individuals into the Russian Federation military,” said Mogale.

A search-and-seizure warrant was subsequently obtained for a fifth suspect believed to be linked to both the four intercepted travellers and another individual who had already left for Russia.

The suspect was interviewed on arrival at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday which led to the arrest of three additional men the following day.

Mogale said the Hawks confiscated electronic devices and two backpacks for analysis.

“Co-ordination with intelligence and international counterparts is ongoing to determine the full extent of the network and any further security threats,” she said.

The arrests come amid growing controversy over claims by a group of MK Party members who were stranded in Ukraine after allegedly being “trafficked” into combat roles in the Donbas region.

The men allege they were recruited under false pretences by former MK Party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, Siphokazi Xuma-Zuma and a man identified as Blessing Khoza.

They claim they travelled to Russia in July for what they were told would be military training, only to be made to sign infantry contracts written in Russian on July 11.

Seventeen of them were later deployed to the front line in Donetsk, while the rest returned to South Africa with Zuma-Sambudla.

Last Sunday, Zuma’s daughter, Nkosazana Bonganini Zuma-Mncube opened a criminal case against her sister over the alleged recruitment of the 17 men without their consent.

On Friday, during a briefing in Durban, the MK Party announced that Zuma-Sambudla had resigned as an MP.

The party distanced itself from the allegations and said it was engaging with the families of the stranded men to help bring them home.

