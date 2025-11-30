Security guard critical after robbers storm Pietermaritzburg clinic

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A guard was shot and injured during a robbery at a Pietermaritzburg clinic on Saturday night. Stock photo.

A 43-year-old security guard is fighting for his life after he was shot and injured by two men who stormed Caluza clinic in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday night to rob staff.

According to preliminary reports, two armed assailants stormed the clinic and opened fire, before fleeing with stolen cellphones.

The security guard, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, is currently undergoing emergency surgical care. He is reported to be in a critical condition at an undisclosed health-care facility.

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Mngadi condemned the attack, describing it as “senseless, heartless and a direct attack on the right of communities to access health care in a safe environment.

“This kind of brutality has no place in our society. An attack on health workers and security personnel is an attack on the entire health system and on the community itself.”

Simelane-Mngadi called on law-enforcement agencies to act swiftly so those responsible are found and brought to book. She expressed concern for the emotional toll on staff members who witnessed the incident and confirmed that trauma counselling will be provided.

“Our workers are shaken and traumatised, and we will ensure that they receive all the necessary psychological support.”

The department will continue to monitor the condition of the injured guard, she added.

