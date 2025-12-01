South Africa

IN PICS| Bail application in Thembisa principal murder postponed

Kabungane Biyela

Makgadi Hope Shongwe and Taki Benjamin Maditsi appeared in the Thembisa magistrate's court on Monday. (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

The Thembisa magistrate’s court on Monday postponed the bail application hearing for two suspects in the Inxiweni murder case to December 15.

Makgadi Hope Shongwe and Taki Benjamin Maditsi face two counts of murder.

Makgadi Hope Shongwe and Taki Benjamin Maditsi. (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

The accused, who are related, were allegedly involved in the shooting of school principal Nozibele Thabu and an employee, Nobantu Njomboni, at the Inxiweni Primary School on November 18.

Prosecutor Maxwell Randima said the case was postponed for a bail application investigation.

Inxiweni Primary School governing body chair Sibulele Mtshaba said it’s a good thing that bail has been postponed so the accused can feel the pain they felt.

Inxiweni Primary School SGB chairperson Sibulele Mtshaba attending the case in support of the principal and administrator. (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

“Inasmuch as the wait is giving us anxiety, they must bear the pain of being behind bars.”

Of Shongwe he said: “Shongwe was not an approachable person at work. She kept to herself so many times that it became a suspicious move — she was different," he said.

