Jagersfontein dam wall collapse: Weak foundation led to disaster, report states

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The small township of Charlsville, Jagersfontein, in southern Free State, was left in ruins in 2022 after a mudslide from a burst dam belonging to a local mine. File photo: Ziphozonke Lushaba

The Jagersfontein Fine Tailings Storage Facility in the Free State was constructed on a weak foundation, which the mining company may have been aware of at least three years before the wall collapsed.

In 2022, about 5.9-million m³ of fine tailings were released downstream when a section of the dam gave way. It caused flooding and destruction of infrastructure and property, including power lines, substations and wastewater treatment works, and houses, as well as pollution to the environment. Two people died, with a third still missing and presumed deceased.

The findings of a technical investigation commissioned by the water and sanitation department (DWS) from the University of Pretoria and the University of the Witwatersrand have been presented to the community.

The report states the owner of the tailings dam, Jagersfontein Development, may have been aware of the instability of the storage facility along the southern wall of the tailings dam from 2019. At the time they added large volumes of material to stabilise the slope, which was not effective, but continued to raise the dam wall and deposit more tailings into the dam.

“The construction/raising of the tailings storage facility was based on conceptual designs, and no detailed designs were done to enable the safe construction of the facility. In addition, there was no construction supervision by a registered engineering professional.

“The investigation also revealed that part of the southern wall of compartment-2 was constructed over a pre-existing tailings dump of low strength, meaning it was constructed on a weak foundation. This is what largely resulted in the failure of the tailings storage facility where the breach occurred.”

Water and sanitation deputy minister David Mahlobo told the Jagersfontein community he would have liked for the dam to be shut down. However, the government also has to consider the livelihood of residents who live in the area, as the mine provides jobs to some of the residents. “It is a fine balancing act saving jobs and saving lives,” he said.

The technical investigation was run in parallel to a joint inquiry by environmental management inspectorates from the forestry, fisheries and environment department and the DWS. After this a criminal case docket was finalised. Five people are to stand trial on charges including murder, malicious damage to property and contravention of the Health and Safety Act.

TimesLIVE