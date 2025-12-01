Man dies after throwing himself in front of moving train in Cape Town

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A viral video captured a man throwing himself in front of a moving train in Cape Town.

A man has died after throwing himself in front of a moving train in Wynberg, Cape Town, a disturbing incident captured in a viral video circulating on social media.

Western Cape police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk confirmed the incident.

Van Wyk said: “Wynberg police registered an inquest after a train incident at 10.30am on Saturday at Wynberg railway station”.

“According to reports a male in his 40s, unknown name and address, jumped in front of a train. He was struck by the train and sustained critical injuries.

“Medical services were summoned and he was transported to hospital but he passed away en route.”

In the footage the man is seen standing near the railway line wearing black jeans, a white jersey and white takkies before throwing himself into the path of the oncoming train. Bystanders can be heard screaming.

