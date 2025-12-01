South Africa

Man dies after throwing himself in front of moving train in Cape Town

Mmatumelo Lebjane

Mmatumelo Lebjane

A viral video captured a man throwing himself in front of a moving train in Cape Town. (Social media)

A man has died after throwing himself in front of a moving train in Wynberg, Cape Town, a disturbing incident captured in a viral video circulating on social media.

Western Cape police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk confirmed the incident.

Van Wyk said: “Wynberg police registered an inquest after a train incident at 10.30am on Saturday at Wynberg railway station”.

“According to reports a male in his 40s, unknown name and address, jumped in front of a train. He was struck by the train and sustained critical injuries.

“Medical services were summoned and he was transported to hospital but he passed away en route.”

In the footage the man is seen standing near the railway line wearing black jeans, a white jersey and white takkies before throwing himself into the path of the oncoming train. Bystanders can be heard screaming.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

‘It sounded like rocks falling’: Residents share hailstorm havoc

2

No place for Themba Zwane in Broos’ Bafana Afcon squad, Smith and Campbell get nod

3

POLL |Should primary schools make consent and sexual abuse compulsory in the curriculum?

4

Senzo Mchunu and EMPD’s Mkhwanazi to appear before Madlanga commission this week

5

FNB denies liability in R10k ATM deposit dispute

Related Articles