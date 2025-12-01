POLL |Should primary schools make consent and sexual abuse compulsory in the curriculum?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A pregnant teen from Mqikela High School in Lusikisiki, a school reported to have the highest pregnancy rate in the country. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

According to Stats SA more than 2,000 girls aged 10 to 14 gave birth in 2024, among nearly 98,351 births recorded to mothers aged 19 or younger.

The statistics, which likely undercount unregistered births, have reignited debate about how to protect children and prevent early pregnancies and abuse.

Advocates have argued that by introducing consent and abuse awareness education from a young age, schools can equip children with knowledge about their rights and boundaries and how to recognise and report inappropriate behaviour.

Given the high number of births among very young girls, some believe this is a preventive tool rather than a cure.

Others believe discussions about sex, consent and abuse belong in the home, not the classroom, arguing schools may not be the appropriate space. Some fear it could encourage early sexual activity or conflict with cultural or family values.

With complex factors at play including poverty, community violence, lack of resources and societal taboos, some feel it’s not clear whether school-based programmes would be effective, while others say families and communities should be involved instead.

TimesLIVE