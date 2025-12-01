Santaco launches nationwide Hlokomela festive safety campaign

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Santaco has launched a festive season campaign that includes roadworthiness inspections, safety-awareness activations and engagements led by Hlokomela champions in all nine provinces. File photo.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has rolled out its annual Hlokomela festive season safety campaign, pledging increased road-safety operations and commuter-wellness drives as millions prepare to travel for the holidays.

Santaco said the campaign, which kicked off on Sunday and will continue until January 13, will see intensified activity across major taxi ranks, busy routes and festive-season hotspots nationwide.

The programme includes roadworthiness inspections, safety-awareness activations and engagements led by Hlokomela champions in all nine provinces.

Santaco said it will work closely with government departments, law-enforcement authorities and civil society partners to reinforce responsible travel and monitor compliance within the taxi industry, traditionally one of the busiest modes of transport over the festive period.

Santaco president Motlhabane Abnar Tsebe said the organisation’s focus is to ensure that every traveller gets home safely.

“The festive season increases travel volumes and risk, and Santaco will be on the ground across the country to support road-safety operations and reinforce responsible behaviour among operators,” Tsebe said.

Tsebe also urged the public to play an active role in preventing accidents by co-operating with taxi operators.

“We urge all commuters to avoid carrying excessive or oversized luggage and ensure that vehicles are never overloaded. Safety is a shared responsibility. Let us work together to make this festive season safer for all South Africans,” he said.

TimesLIVE