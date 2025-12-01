SAWS warns of more intense storms for Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Full Road closure at Pretoria North on Eskia Mphahlele Drive Northbound and Nienaber Avenue, and Paul Kruger Street and Van Rensburg Street North.

The SA Weather Service has issued a warning for thunderstorms with a high likelihood of heavy rain, localised flooding, damaging winds and a possibility of hail and excessive lightning for Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

According to the weather service, the current climate trends and seasonal forecasts indicate a possible future increase in the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events across the eastern parts of South Africa, including Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

SAWS forecaster Lehlogonolo Thobela said this includes heavy rainfall and more frequent severe thunderstorms.

On Sunday night, significant weather impacts were recorded after an upgrade of a midafternoon severe thunderstorm warning (from level 2 to level 4) for Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Large hailstones, heavy downpours and strong winds caused widespread damage.

Thobela said reports from social media and weather observers confirm heavy rainfall that led to rapid flooding in low-lying and poorly drained areas, damaging winds that resulted in localised structural damage and fallen trees, and large hailstones over the East Rand (Brakpan, Benoni, Springs, Kempton Park, Thembisa and Boksburg) as well as Pretoria North (Daspoort, Wonderboom and Sinoville), which damaged vehicles, roofs and other property.

Traffic was disrupted due to fallen trees, pooled water and reduced visibility.

According to Thobela, these impacts are consistent with severe thunderstorms driven by strong convective updrafts and organised storm cells.

He said the weather developed in an environment marked by high moisture over the eastern interior, strong surface heating, adequate wind shear and a surface trough that enhanced instability.

After the latest weather warning from SAWS, Ekurhuleni’s disaster and emergency management services (DEMS) said it was remaining on high alert as scattered showers and thundershowers were anticipated over Gauteng that could lead to life-threatening and disaster incidents.

The city’s emergency service said its rescue teams, firefighters, aquatic teams and disaster management teams were ready to render necessary lifesaving services to communities if needed.

“Those living near water streams, rivers and dams are urged to remain extra vigilant. In the past couple of days, the city experienced heavy downpours that led to soil saturation and strong water currents in local water streams/ rivers. Subsequent to that, small amounts of rain will contribute to possible floods,” the department’s spokesperson William Ntladi said.

The City of Tshwane said it had identified high-risk areas across all regions.

The city’s spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said the emergency services department would remain on high alert and continuously monitor identified flooding hotspots throughout the period.

TimesLIVE