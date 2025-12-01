Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Three suspects killed in shoot-out with police in Emanguzi, KZN.

Three suspects were shot dead and three others wounded in a shoot-out with police in the Phelandaba area of Emanguzi, KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said officers had been tracing men wanted for multiple murders in the area.

“Police were tracing suspects wanted for three murders which were committed at Emanguzi in 2023 and another murder at Ingwavuma in October 2025,” Netshiunda said.

Officers received information that the suspects were hiding in Phelandaba, and when police approached, the group opened fire.

“To protect themselves and residents, police returned fire and a shoot-out ensued.”

Two suspects were killed at the scene, while four were taken to a nearby health facility. One was declared dead on arrival.

Police recovered two firearms from the suspects. One had its serial number partially filed off, while the other was confirmed to be a police-issue firearm.

“Preliminary investigations revealed the other firearm was a police firearm which was reported lost at Newlands East in April 2009. Police records indicate that the same firearm was recovered at Nhlanhleni police station in 2010,” Netshiunda said.

He added that investigations were under way to establish how the weapon ended up back in criminal hands.

“Those found to be responsible for negligence or any act of criminality will face the full might of the law,” he said.

