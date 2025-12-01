UCT launches new genomics course to grow Africa’s scientific talent

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

UCT launched the African genomics short course to strengthen genomics training and research across the continent.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has launched a new training course to help grow Africa’s skills in genomics research. The African genomics short course (AGSC) began at UCT’s faculty of health sciences on December 1 and will run until December 10.

The course is the first of its kind in Africa. It aims to build stronger genomics education, improve research skills and develop future scientific leaders across the continent.

The programme is run by UCT with the African Society of Human Genetics (AfSHG), Wellcome Connecting Science (WCS) and The Jackson Laboratory (JAX). It is also supported by several international genomics partners.

Africa has the world’s greatest genetic diversity, but African scientists are still underrepresented in global genomics research. Prof Ambroise Wonkam wrote in Nature: “Less than 2% of human genomes analysed so far have been those of African people, even though Africa, where humans originated, contains more genetic diversity than any other continent.”

The AGSC aims to change this by training young researchers who can return to their home institutions with new skills and help develop local programmes.

The first group includes 30 participants who will learn from trainers and experts from across Africa and the world.

AfSHG secretary and UCT senior lecturer Dr Vicky Nembaware said the course shows what strong partnerships can achieve.

“This course is a powerful example of what can happen when collaborations are genuinely equitable. African insights shaped the agenda and global partners supported that vision in a respectful and meaningful way. In the long term, we anticipate that this work will meaningfully contribute to the advancement of precision medicine.”

Dr Michelle Bishop of WCS highlighted the global effort behind the programme. “This programme is grounded in African experience and ambition — created by African researchers for African researchers and shaped around the priorities of their communities. Alongside training the next generation of genomics scientists, we are also mentoring emerging leaders who helped design and will deliver the course, working in partnership with established experts in Africa.

“This intentional support for Africa’s rising leadership creates a strong, sustainable pipeline that will drive genomics forward across the continent,” she added.

The course tackles long-standing problems in genomics training, such as limited programmes, too few skilled teachers and scattered training opportunities.

Inspired by successful global models, the AGSC brings all these elements together into one training programme led by UCT.

The 10-day residential course will move to different African universities each year. It includes practical training in:

Human and infectious disease genomics;

Bioinformatics, AI and data science;

Medical and clinical genetics;

Public health genomics;

Research ethics and fair data practices;

Leadership, mentorship, and curriculum development

Prof Collet Dandara, head of UCT’s department of human genetics, said Africa needed to take a leading role in global genomics space. “Africa’s genomic diversity is unmatched in the world, and expanding African leadership in genomics is essential for global scientific advancement,” he said.

“The African genomics short course is more than a training programme — it is an investment in Africa’s future scientific workforce, institutions and innovation ecosystem.”

UCT said the programme will improve African representation in global genetic datasets and speed up the continent’s contribution to precision medicine.

