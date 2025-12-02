South Africa

Five people die in bus accident in Mpumlanga

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Greyhound is returning to SA's roads just in time for Easter. File photo.
A Greyhound bus accident was reported in Mpumalanga. File photo. (Gallo Images)

Five people were killed and six passengers sustained serious injuries in a passenger bus accident on the R33 Amsterdam/Piet Retief road in Mpumalanga on Monday.

Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane said a Greyhound bus overturned at about 4pm after the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and went off the road.

The cause of the crash will be subject to investigation.

Zwane said 26 passengers sustained minor injuries.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

SA wants to make its own six-monthly HIV prevention jabs by 2027. But there’s a hitch

2

The hidden dementia crisis among people living with HIV

3

TOM EATON | The ‘white genocide’ chorus from within SA cares only about spiting the ANC

4

LUCKY MATHEBULA | Together with Matlala, BEE is also on trial

5

EDITORIAL| Why are children bearing children?

Related Articles