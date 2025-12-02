Police intercept illicit cigarette shipment in Limpopo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two vehicles were cornered by the police near the Sasol industrial area in Tzaneen, Limpopo, where a search revealed the cars were packed with illicit Remington Gold cigarettes. Stock photo.

A joint anti-smuggling operation in Limpopo has led to the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of illicit cigarettes worth an estimated R180,000.

Two suspects were arrested for possession of illicit cigarettes. (Supplied)

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said members of the Limpopo tracking team, working alongside Tshimollo Security and Investigation and Shadow Secure Technology, launched the operation after receiving intelligence about two white Toyota Corolla Quest vehicles transporting Remington Gold cigarettes from Musina to Tzaneen.

“The operational teams immediately activated an observation plan along the R36 route,” Ledwaba said. “The suspects’ vehicles were later spotted driving towards the Tzaneen industrial area. When the teams attempted to intercept them, the drivers sped away.”

The police managed to corner the vehicles near the Sasol industrial area, where a search revealed the cars were packed with illicit Remington Gold cigarettes.

The two suspects were arrested at the scene. They are expected to appear in the Tzaneen magistrate’s court on Tuesday to face charges of possession of illicit cigarettes. Police investigations are ongoing.

TimesLIVE