Son will renovate mother’s house, wife gets shopping spree: Lottery winners

Two National Lottery winners are planning to treat their close family members.

A PowerBall Plus Jackpot winner of R6.6m said he will help his mother.

“My biggest dream has always been to renovate my mother’s house. The win makes that possible. My heart is full,” he said.

He purchased his ticket via a banking channel using a R45 wager and the Quick Pick selection method. He received an SMS from his bank and then a confirmation call informing him he is a multi-millionaire.

“I was shocked, but elated,” he said.

Charmaine Mabuza, CEO of National Lottery operator Ithuba, applauded the winner on his family-first approach.

“We are incredibly happy for him and his family. These are the moments that remind us why the National Lottery exists: to create opportunities, uplift families and bring real, positive change to people’s lives,” she said.

The winner, who is employed, hopes to become an entrepreneur.

“I’m excited to invest in my own business,” he said.

A Cape Town man claimed his winnings of R13m from a Lotto Plus draw last week.

The husband and father said: “I usually play my numbers based on a combination of my loved ones’ birth dates at least twice a week, and I’m a multi-millionaire.”

As a pensioner, he plans to spend his winnings wisely.

“I’m planning to be responsible with my winnings, investing them wisely to secure our retirement.”

First, though, he plans to buy a car.

“I also can’t wait to spoil my wife with a bit of shopping.”

TimesLIVE