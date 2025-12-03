Boy, aged 9, killed as gunmen spray house with bullets

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A manhunt has been launched for four gunmen who attacked the occupants of a house in Rocklands in Mitchell’s Plain.

“This cowardly and senseless act will not go unanswered,” Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile vowed on Wednesday after a triple murder claimed the life of a child.

A manhunt has been launched for four gunmen who attacked the occupants of a house in Viscount Street in Rocklands in Mitchell’s Plain on Tuesday night, police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said.

A nine-year-old boy, a 21-year-old woman and a 26-year-old were fatally shot.

Two men aged 51 and 36 were wounded and rushed to medical facilities for treatment, Traut said.

“Preliminary reports indicate four gunmen opened fire on the premises before entering the house and shooting the victims.

“Detectives from the anti-gang Unit have been assigned to the investigation and are pursuing several promising leads to track down the perpetrators responsible for this heinous crime.”

Patekile, who said the attack was gang-related, told the culprits: “We are coming, and we will ensure you face the full might of the law.”

Community members are requested to assist by providing any information that may help advance the investigation. Information cn be shared anonymously via Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or through the MySAPS mobile application.

