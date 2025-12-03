Search continues for Sekhukhune driver swept away by flooded river

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 31-tear-old driver is missing after a vehicle was swept away by strong currents in Sekhukhune.

Police in Limpopo are continuing the search for a 31-year-old driver who was swept away by a flooded river in Atok, Sekhukhune, on Monday night.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the incident happened at about 9.30pm when a vehicle attempted to cross the river and was swept away by strong currents.

“A male passenger managed to escape and was taken to a local clinic for treatment. He has since been discharged,” said Ledwaba.

A search was launched by a multi-disciplinary team involving Apel police, the SAPS search and rescue unit, emergency services, mine personnel and local security teams.

The vehicle was located during the initial operation, but rising water levels and dangerous weather conditions forced rescuers to suspend the search for their own safety.

The search resumed at first light on Tuesday and the vehicle was recovered, but the driver was not found.

Ledwaba said teams have been working relentlessly under challenging conditions.

“Efforts remain ongoing to locate the missing man,” he said.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe thanked all personnel involved and urged residents to avoid crossing rivers during heavy rainfall.

“We urge community members to exercise extreme caution. These incidents can be prevented,” said Hadebe.

Police investigations are under way.

TimesLIVE