Underground manhole to hide illegal workers found in Vereeniging

A manhole was built for illegal workers to enter a tunnel to evade detection.

Four Chinese managers were arrested after an inspection visit at a Vereeniging business accused of repeatedly flouting labour laws.

A disguised underground manhole leading to a tunnel to allegedly let undocumented foreign workers evade detection was discovered during Tuesday’s raid at Vientiane PVC Ceilings & PVC Pipes.

Deputy labour minister Jomo Sibiya said: “They have built an escape manhole using the town’s stormwater system, operating it with hydraulics.

“The department of employment and labour working with the municipality has prohibited all operations of the company until it complies with our legislation and by-laws.”

The inspection blitz involved the departments of labour and home affairs with assistance from police.

“The company we visited is a serial offender when it comes to non-compliance with our labour laws,” Sibiya said, naming six acts.

“We had to cut off their electricity due to hazardous electrical installations and many other contraventions and prohibitions.”

When the team arrived on Tuesday, Sibiya said the company had locked the gate and refused to open it.

“Police had to use other measures to gain entry. While we were opening the gate, undocumented immigrants escaped through an underground channel made to evade law enforcement agencies. It took us time to discover the channel, which they had invested in to avoid compliance.

“We closed the company and will deal with them according to the law.”

