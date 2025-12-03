South Africa

Unlicensed firearms and fake car plates found at ‘KT’ Molefe trial court; two arrested

Katiso “KT” Molefe and Michael Pule Tau in the Alexandra Magistrate’s court where they appeared in July for the alleged murder of DJ Sumbody.
Katiso 'KT' Molefe during a previous appearance in the Alexandra magistrate’s court. File image (Thapelo Morebudi)

Two bodyguards have been arrested outside the Alexandra magistrate’s court in Johannesburg, where notorious businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe is appearing for a centralisation of dockets.

Police said the men were carrying two semi-automatic AKM rifles and ammunition without valid permits.

Their vehicle was also seized after the licence disc did not correspond with the registration number plates.

The men are 24 and 36 years old.

Molefe has been linked to a criminal cartel referred to as the “Big 5”. He is allegedly the mastermind of the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart, Pretoria club owner DJ Sumbody and DJ Vintos in Orlando East, Soweto. He was granted R400,000 bail in October.

