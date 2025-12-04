Another Zuma daughter ‘headed for parliament’ as MK Party quietly moves to fill vacancies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former president Jacob Zuma and his daughter Brumelda Zuma at her graduation at the University of Zululand. File photo

A leaked internal letter has raised questions about whether another daughter of former president Jacob Zuma is being ushered into the MK Party’s parliamentary caucus - this time the controversial Brumelda Zuma.

The document seen by TimesLIVE is an official instruction from MK Party secretary-general Bongani Mncwango to the party’s chief whip calling for the “urgent and discreet” deployment of new MPs to fill vacancies in the National Assembly.

“You are accordingly requested to expedite these deployments through the pertinent parliamentary channels, adhering to all requisite protocols with utmost urgency and discretion. These vetted cadres embody the disciplined cadreship essential to propel the MK Party’s transformative vision in the legislature,” said Mncwango.

According to the letter, one of the individuals expected to be quietly sworn in is the younger daughter of the former president, Brumelda Zuma.

Brumelda Zuma has previously been accused by party leaders of sowing division in MK structures by creating parallel groups in areas under the party’s governance.

She has also been linked to tensions in KwaZulu-Natal, as recent internal reports allege she sabotaged an MK Women’s League event by organising a competing gathering in Empangeni near Richards Bay with the support of MK MPLs from the KZN legislature.

The incident angered party structures in the King Cetshwayo district, who reportedly wrote to Jacob Zuma complaining about her conduct.

Mncwango said the party is moving swiftly to reinforce its representation in parliament after a series of high-profile resignations.

“This measured action underscores our unwavering commitment to maximising legislative influence and advancing the revolutionary agenda amid evolving parliamentary dynamics,” he said.

The party has been hit by multiple departures in recent weeks:

Lucky Montana resigned as an MK Party MP;

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, another of the former president’s daughters, stepped down as an MP and withdrew from all party activities amid allegations that she was involved in recruiting South Africans to fight for Russia in Ukraine;

Thanti Mthanti resigned as treasurer-general just a month after his appointment; and

Phumlani Mfeka quit the party, citing concerns about leadership undermining traditional leaders and deviating from the movement’s founding values.

Mncwango said these deployments are aimed at “strengthening the MK Party’s presence in parliament and ensuring smooth operations” as the party navigates ongoing internal turbulence.

TimesLIVE