Father drowns in Table Bay, five-year-old son survives

A man died and his five-year-old son was taken to hospital after a drowning incident at Duncan Dock in the Port of Table Bay, Cape Town, on Thursday.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said emergency services were activated just after 10am after reports of a drowning in progress at D-Berth.

When rescue teams arrived, the child was found safe in the care of bystanders who had pulled him from danger. Paramedics assessed him on the scene before transporting him to hospital in a stable condition.

“A search immediately began for the child’s father, who had gone missing in the water under circumstances that police say remain unclear,” Lambinon said.

During free-dive search efforts, an NSRI rescue swimmer located the man’s body.

Police divers, assisted by NSRI personnel, retrieved him onto a Water Policing and Diving Services vessel before bringing him ashore. He was declared dead on the scene.

Police have opened an inquest docket and are working with Transnet National Ports Authority officials to determine what led to the incident.

The NSRI conveyed condolences to the man’s family.

