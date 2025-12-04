Former TVET SRC member arrested for alleged fraud involving NSFAS students

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Hawks have nabbed a former SRC member accused of accessing students accounts and withdrawing R14,000. Stock photo.

A 24-year-old former student representative council (SRC) member at Rustenburg TVET College in the North West was arrested on Wednesday by members of the Hawks’ serious economic offences section in Pretoria, following allegations of fraud involving National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funds.

According to Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale, the suspect allegedly used her position as the SRC in 2023 to access first-year NSFAS students’ Tenet accounts without authorisation. She is accused of withdrawing a total of R14,000 from seven students’ accounts at retail stores.

“The suspect allegedly misused her access to students’ accounts and withdrew funds without their consent. She then subsequently explained to students how to access their allowances after misappropriating the money,” said Mogale.

A case docket was registered and handed over to the Hawks, resulting in the suspect’s arrest.

She is expected to appear in the Rustenburg magistrate’s court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE