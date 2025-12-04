Gauteng education MEC says 88% of pupils already placed for 2026 school year

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A total of 317,988 out of 358,574 grade 1 and grade 8 applicants have already been placed for the 2026 school year, Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane says.

At a media briefing at King Edward VII School in Johannesburg on Thursday, he said 467 schools had already reached full capacity - 247 primary schools and 220 secondary schools.

“Before the placement period started, the department conducted a province-wide capacity audit to determine available space in schools,” he said.

Chiloane said the department was working hard to ensure that every pupil was placed for the new school year.

The department confirmed that 160,262 (91.2%) grade 1 pupils had been placed, while 157,725 (86.5%) grade 8 pupils had secured spots.

Chiloane said the remaining 40,586 applicants were receiving daily transfers to ensure all pupils were placed before the new school year.

“The department is working hard to match them with schools that still have available space.

“This includes 15,530 grade 1 pupils and 25,056 grade 8 pupils who could not be accommodated at their initially selected schools.”

He said the department prioritises pupils whose applications were completed correctly and on time.

“Parents who missed the initial application window or submitted incomplete applications will get another chance when late applications open on December 17,” he said.

Only schools with available space would be accessible during this period.

“Parents will be required to apply online and will be allowed to choose only one school. Once that selection is made, the placement will be final, with no option to decline and no objections or appeals allowed.”

The department urged parents to prepare for the late application period and to ensure all information is submitted correctly to avoid further delays.

