Illegal workers found hiding in bathroom as labour department raids Devland businesses

Deputy minister Jomo Sibiya and the department of employment and labour conducted an inspection in Devland, Johannesburg, on December 3 2025 in which several foreign nationals were apprehended by home affairs and immigration officials.

The operation, led by deputy minister Jomo Sibiya, forms part of a four-day enforcement drive in Gauteng targeting labour and immigration violations.

On Tuesday inspectors found an underground manhole that had been constructed to allegedly hide illegal foreigners from the department at a business in Vereeniging.

Sibiya and inspectors started at Krunch SA, a food-processing facility producing potato chips and popcorn, where they allegedly uncovered a range of non-adherence to labour laws and by-laws. According to Sibiya, three undocumented foreign nationals were employed at the facility. Inspectors also found:

breaches of occupational health and safety regulations;

inadequate ventilation;

lack of personal protective equipment; and

non-compliance with the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and Compensation Fund requirements.

A manager from the business was arrested.

At Devland Cash & Carry, a major wholesale and retail outlet in the area, officials discovered 18 undocumented foreign nationals working on the premises. When officers began rounding up individuals for verification, five workers attempted to evade arrest by locking themselves inside a bathroom. Inspectors broke down the door to remove them.

“We surprised them. We’ve spoken to the managers and owners of the shop and they’ve admitted that there are illegal foreigners,” Sibiya said.

He accused the wholesale outlet of displaying multiple labour-law violations, including failure to adhere to:

minimum-wage regulations;

occupational health and safety standards; and

mandatory contributions to the UIF and Compensation Fund.

“It’s a huge operation, they are making a lot of money, especially now in December. But employing illegal foreigners is illegal, it’s a crime and we are going to charge them.”

We must rid our country of any illegal foreigners. Many people are volunteering information, reporting illegal immigrants in their workplaces, which tells us we are doing a good job — Jomo Sibiya, deputy minister of employment and labour

Speaking in general terms, he said: “Employers hiring illegal foreigners is all about exploitation. They don’t pay them minimum wage, they don’t give them leave, they don’t pay overtime or holidays or Sundays. They want to maximise their profit.

“In fact, it’s part of human trafficking. They’ve got syndicates that they work with who provide them with illegal immigrants.”

Sibiya said the operations follow President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent directive instructing employers to stop hiring undocumented foreign nationals. He said the labour inspectors are working jointly with home affairs, the Johannesburg metro police department and SAPS to enforce the law.

“We must rid our country of any illegal foreigners. Many people are volunteering information, reporting illegal immigrants in their workplaces, which tells us we are doing a good job.”

The arrested individuals are expected to be processed by the department of home affairs for immigration offences, while the implicated employers may face criminal charges and fines for violating labour and immigration laws.

