IN PICS | Bryanston house ‘hijacked for rental scheme to foreigners’ raided

The City of Johannesburg public safety department is conducting a raid on an allegedly hijacked residential property in Bryanston.
Public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku said on Thursday the city had been informed that “the rightful homeowners returned from holiday to find their house illegally occupied”.
“Arrests are being effected, and undocumented foreigners are being detained as part of the operation.”
Tshwaku was accused of political campaigning by a man who seems to live at and/or manage the property. The MMC rejected this, in turn asking the man what he was hiding.
The inside of the property is dilapidated, with peeling paint and illegal electricity connections.
Several occupied wooden zozo huts straddle the former garden.
Tshwaku said the residents were paying R2,000 per room each month.
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
