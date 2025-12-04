South Africa

IN PICS | Bryanston house ‘hijacked for rental scheme to foreigners’ raided

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Occupied zozo huts in the garden of the property. (Public Safety Department Johannesburg)

The City of Johannesburg public safety department is conducting a raid on an allegedly hijacked residential property in Bryanston.

The City of Johannesburg's public safety department is raiding a suspected hijacked property in Bryanston. (Public Safety Department)

Public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku said on Thursday the city had been informed that “the rightful homeowners returned from holiday to find their house illegally occupied”.

MMC for Public Safety in Johannesburg Mgcini Tshwaku inspects illegal electrical connections at an allegedly hijacked house in Bryanston. (Joburg Public Safety Department)

“Arrests are being effected, and undocumented foreigners are being detained as part of the operation.”

Tshwaku was accused of political campaigning by a man who seems to live at and/or manage the property. The MMC rejected this, in turn asking the man what he was hiding.

The inside of the property is dilapidated, with peeling paint and illegal electricity connections.

Several occupied wooden zozo huts straddle the former garden.

Tshwaku said the residents were paying R2,000 per room each month.

Poorly constructed ablution facilities at the allegedly hijacked Bryanston property. (Joburg public safety department)
One of the rooms being rented out at the allegedly hijacked property in Bryanston, at a price of R2,000 a month. (Joburg public safety department)

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Mbalula, Mokonyane make showing at ANC Joburg conference to protect their 2027 interests

2

Era of strong ANC donor support is gone, says Mashatile

3

Rubio suggests Poland take SA’s spot during America’s G20 presidency

4

IN PICS | Bryanston house ‘hijacked for rental scheme to foreigners’ raided

5

‘Stop persecuting Jacob Zuma,’ supporters sing outside court

Related Articles