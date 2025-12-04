Municipalities make ‘ridiculous’ demands before approving school plans - MEC Chiloane

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng MEC for education Matome Chiloane says municipalities are a major problem when it comes to growing school capacity in the province as they delay approving their plans and also make “ridiculous” demands in exchange for approving their applications for schools.

He said this on Thursday as he gave an update on Gauteng’s grade 1 and grade 8 admissions, revealing that 467 schools have reached full capacity.

Municipalities have been quite a bit of a problem ... If a private developer comes and says he wants to build an estate, they approve those plans very quickly. But when a school comes ... it takes forever. — Matome Chiloane, Gauteng MEC of education

Chiloane said his department’s plans to build more schools and upgrade existing ones are not moving forward, as municipalities want favours in exchange to approve applications for schools.

“In some schools that are completed and ready for occupation, the municipality said that for them to give us an occupancy certificate we need to build a road.

“It is not my competence to build a road. When we calculated the cost of what the municipality wants [to build the road], it would require R165m, which we don’t have and which is not fair.

“Our role is to build and sustain schools; we are not responsible for the road outside. That is the responsibility of the municipality. They are the ones collecting rates and taxes to build and sustain that infrastructure. It cannot be us. So, some of the requests by municipalities are quite ridiculous,” Chiloane said.

He also said it takes forever for municipalities to approve school plans yet they are quick to approve residential plans.

“One thing I’ll lament is the pace of municipalities in approving plans. I have to be honest: municipalities have been quite a bit of a problem in this regard. If a private developer comes and says he wants to build an estate, they approve those plans very quickly. But when a school comes and says ‘this is what we want to do’, it takes forever.

“Clearly, they’ve got their priorities wrong in that regard. Look, we have to prioritise this because it’s pointless to build an estate but have no school. Municipalities are doing things the other way around. They start with residential areas. That’s why we have high-pressure areas,” he said.

He said more than 3,700 classrooms have already been constructed, with 1,745 more under way — 1,300 to be completed by March.

“It will create space for about 61,075 learners. And this self-built programme is targeted at schools in high-pressure areas so that it helps us increase spaces. It has been quite successful over the years, and we continue to rely on it because we then give schools the responsibility to build these classes,” he said.

Chiloane said the department is facing its biggest capacity challenge in Tshwane West. Laerskool Akasia had 1,387 applications for only 250 spaces, which are already filled.

Gauteng Education department has a severe capacity problem announced during 2026 admissions briefing. (Koena Mashale)

“Some of the schools are extremely high-pressure. Seven of our primary schools had received applications of 1,000 or beyond. If you look at their capacity, it was between 160 and 300. We’ve got 140 secondary schools that have received applications beyond 1,000 and above, and some even go to 3,208 applications. So, you can imagine one school having 3,208 applications,” he said.

