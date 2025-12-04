R31m infrastructure project to end water cuts on KZN north coast

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Gledhow & Larkfield project will see 15km of old asbestos cement water mains being replaced with polyvinyl chloride/high-density polyethylene pipelines.

iLembe district municipality on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal has pledged R31m to replace ageing infrastructure responsible for water disruptions.

The municipality has lost millions as a result of water loss due to ageing pipes, which frequently leak and sometimes burst.

This resulted in the council having to hire water tankers at R250,000 per day.

The Gledhow & Larkfield asbestos cement (AC) water main replacement project was launched at Gledhow Primary School on Wednesday.

The launch signifies the start of the second major phase in iLembe’s roll-out plan to modernise essential infrastructure after a similar Darnall launch on Tuesday.

Mayor Thobani Shandu said the scope of work involves replacing 15km of old AC water mains with polyvinyl chloride/high-density polyethylene pipelines.

“This crucial upgrade targets the replacement of 11.2km of pipeline in Gledhow and Larkfield, which will significantly reduce service interruptions, leaks and pipe bursts, ensuring a more dependable and consistent water supply for residents.”

He said the contract is a substantial investment in local development, generating 45 local jobs in the three areas, with almost 15 positions expected in Gledhow and about 20 in Larkfield. This is in line with the iLembe municipality’s policy to boost local enterprises.

“We are delivering sustainable infrastructure that not only secures water but also provides concrete economic opportunities for the people. Construction is already under way, with the construction phase scheduled for completion by February 28 2027.”

The final phase of the contract, the launch of the Mbozamo upgrade, is scheduled to take place next week.

Ward councillor Khehla Ndlovu welcomed the project, saying it would help reduce water interruptions in the area.

A resident, Zanele Ngcobo, said they hope they will now have reliable water services.

She said sometimes they go for days without water.

