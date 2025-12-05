South Africa

Cape Town family devastated after grave of elderly woman is dug open and gold chain stolen

Mmatumelo Lebjane

Mmatumelo Lebjane

The gold chain was later found dumped in a neighbour's backyard. (Supplied)

A family from Kensington in Cape Town says they are living a nightmare after discovering the grave of their loved one, 72-year-old Lillian Jacobs, was dug open, her coffin forced apart and her gold chain taken at Maitland Cemetery on Friday.

Jacobs was buried with an imitation gold chain around her neck in October.

When her widower, Jeffrey Arendse, arrived for his usual visit on Thursday afternoon, he found the grave open, the wooden frame removed and the coffin cracked open.

The chain was missing. It was later found dumped in a neighbour’s backyard, said Arendse.

What shook the family most was learning the intruders had allegedly pried open Jacobs’ mouth in search of gold dentures.

Lillian Jacobs' grave was dug open and her coffin ripped apart at Maitland cemetery. (Supplied)

Arendse said he froze when he saw the scene.

“I stood there staring at the hole. The frame was gone and the coffin was open. Her mouth was tampered with. I felt disgusted. Her peace was taken for nothing,” said Arendse.

Family members said they were horrified that someone interfered with Jacobs’ body weeks after her funeral.

They reported the incident to the police.

Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg confirmed the case and said: “The case is malicious damage to property after an incident at a graveyard in Maitland.

“The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made yet.”

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Two-pot system rescues household resilience as restrictive policy endures

2

Mchunu was in a rush to disband PKTT, says Madlanga

3

DA accused of political posturing over challenge to eThekwini municipal appointments

4

EDITORIAL| For some apartheid victims’ families justice is served, but others still wait

5

State launches ‘Stop Stalingrad’ application in Zuma arms deal corruption case

Related Articles