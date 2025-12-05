Khutsong residents living in fear as 18 sinkholes threaten homes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A sinkhole which has developed outside a house in Khutsong has left the family worried.

Residents in Khutsong in Carletonville, Gauteng, say they are anxious as at least 18 sinkholes threaten their safety, homes and livelihoods, with the latest incident damaging a yard wall and two minibus taxis earlier this week.

Thabang Jacob Motladiile, who has lived with his 72-year-old mother since 1980 and whose yard was affected by the latest sinkhole, said the collapse caused his boundary wall to collapse and led to two taxis falling into the ground.

0 of 5 Dorah Motladiine (72) who has been living in Khutsong for over 40 years is heartbroken about the sinkhole that has developed outside her home. She sits outside everyday since the sinkhole has developed to see if the is any progress. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena) A sinkhole which has developed outside a house in Khutsong has left the family worried and wanting the problem fixed immediately. The family was offered to move to an RDP but refuse as they want the place to be fixed. Construction is currently ongoing. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena) Children standing close to the sinkhole in Khutsong, where ongoing construction and unstable ground linked to sinkholes continue to pose a serious safety risk to residents. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena) Children standing close to the sinkhole in Khutsong, where ongoing construction and unstable ground linked to sinkholes continue to pose a serious safety risk to residents. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena) A sinkhole which has developed outside a house in Khutsong has left the family worried and wanting the problem fixed immediately. The family was offered to move to an RDP but refuse as they want the place to be fixed. Construction is currently ongoing. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena)

“They had to use a crane to pull them out and take them to a safer place, and in the process they damaged the taxis in the front.”

Motladiile said the taxis are not insured, and that means the financial burden will be on his shoulders.

He believes the sinkhole was caused by a municipal sewer pipe affected by ongoing road construction in the area.

“Every morning they come here to work on the road. The problem started with the sewer pipe that was damaged by the construction,” Motladiile said.

Despite the danger, the family has chosen to remain in the house, hoping that staying put will fast-track repairs.

“We sleep with one eye open because there are children in the house. We were offered an RDP house, but it is too small. Our furniture will not fit in there. Our house is much bigger than the RDP we are being offered.”

He added that the solution lies in replacing the old sewer pipes with new ones.

Neighbouring resident Alias Matladi said the problem began with leaking municipal pipes and was worsened by excavation work linked to nearby sinkholes.

Matladi said the collapse happened on Tuesday between 4.30pm and 5pm.

“I was driving back from the pharmacy when I was told there were cracks on the ground and water bubbling from underneath. Everything just went down — a huge stone at the corner of the house, the fence. There was a lot of noise, like a river flowing.

“Residents are also at fault. If your toilet is leaking, fix it or report it to the municipality.”

Ward councillor Wandi Nkabinde said sinkholes have become a major and growing crisis in ward 8 and surrounding areas.

“Most of ward 8 is affected. Some people think these sinkholes are caused by projects, but the project here is for water and sewage reticulation meant to resolve sewer line issues.”

Nkabinde said that abandoned construction sites posed a danger, especially during the rainy season.

“They are working in wards 8, 7 and 4, and some sites are left unattended. During the rainy season this becomes very dangerous.”

He confirmed that a disaster has already been declared at local, regional and provincial levels, but delays at the national level are preventing emergency funding from being unlocked.

“The national declaration is the one that is still outstanding. Without it, it is difficult to access funding. The provincial declaration has already been done, but we are currently at a standstill,” Nkabinde said.

He said the government is offering RDP houses to affected families, but many residents are unhappy with the size of the houses compared with their current homes.

“The furniture cannot be accommodated there. Some of the yards and houses here are big, and that is a serious concern.”

He added that the rehabilitation of sinkholes is taking far too long, with serious consequences for community services.

“We currently have a clinic that has been closed because of sinkholes. People who were supposed to be accommodated there now have to move elsewhere.”

Nkabinde confirmed that about 18 sinkholes have now been identified in Khutsong, with about eight located in the surrounding area of the latest one.

TimesLIVE