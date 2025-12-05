POLL | Should Julius Mkhwanazi be fired and arrested for admitting he received gratification from Matlala?

South Africa

Suspended deputy chief of Ekurhuleni metro police Brig Julius Mkhwanazi appears before the Madlanga commission of inquiry. (Freddy Mavunda)

Suspended Ekurhuleni metro police deputy head Julius Mkhwanazi has sparked controversy after admitting to receiving money from “tenderpreneur” Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Matlala is implicated in SAPS tender irregularities being investigated by the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

Mkhwanazi told the commission Matlala supported him financially while he was struggling during his suspension, giving him between R300 and R500 on several occasions.

“Sometimes he would give me money for petrol, or he would borrow money from me,” Mkhwanazi said. “We were beginning to get close, talking every day. We were very close, like a brother, communicating, and we would discuss many things.”

He said Matlala had also contributed financially towards the burial of his three siblings.

Mkhwanazi claimed the money was not a bribe but rather support from someone “very close” to him.

