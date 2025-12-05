Sexual offences rise in Limpopo despite overall drop in major crimes, latest stats show

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Radebe says the latest crime statistics show a rise in reported sexual offences.

Limpopo’s latest crime statistics show strong progress in reducing violent and property crime, but officials have raised concern over a rise in sexual offences.

Transport and community safety MEC Violet Mathye and provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Radebe released the province’s first and second quarter crime figures for the 2025/2026 financial year on Friday.

While most major categories declined, sexual offences increased by 7.1% in the second quarter, driven largely by gender-based violence and domestic abuse.

Radebe said the increase highlights one of the province’s most complex policing challenges.

“Domestic-related cases remain among the most difficult crimes to detect and prevent because they happen behind closed doors. We urge communities to report early signs of abuse,” she said.

Contact crimes, including murder, attempted murder and assault, dropped by 5.4% in the second quarter. The province recorded a notable 20.2% decline in murder, translating to 49 fewer cases. Attempted murder fell by 5.2%, while assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm declined by 7.1%.

Robbery with aggravating circumstances also saw a reduction of 14.5% and property crimes decreased across both quarters.

Police highlighted several conviction successes during the reporting period.

Seven accused received 14 life sentences across eight cases involving rape and murder, and five offenders were handed 25-year sentences for rape and attempted rape. Several others received terms of between two and 20 years.

Officials attributed much of the province’s progress to Operation Shanela (Kukula) 2, a high-density, intelligence-driven strategy that intensified roadblocks, patrols and targeted searches.

The operation produced major breakthroughs, including a bust involving 851kg dagga valued at R8m near the Mooketsi weighbridge and a R20m counterfeit goods crackdown in Burgersfort.

TimesLIVE